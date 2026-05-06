Built to Win: Thomas J. Henry Backs Championship Boxing in Las Vegas

Thomas J Henry Logo Benavidez vs. Zurdo (Image credit: Shutterstock / Stephen Greathouse) Benavidez vs. Zurdo (Image credit: Shutterstock / Stephen Greathouse) Benavidez vs. Zurdo (Image credit: Shutterstock / Stephen Greathouse) Atmosphere (Image credit: Getty Images / David Becker)

With his signature “Built to Win” slogan serving as a natural fit for the sport, Thomas J. Henry was among the sponsors of a major night in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry was among the sponsors of another major night of boxing in Las Vegas as fans packed T-Mobile Arena for a high-profile Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown headlined by David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The event delivered the kind of high-stakes action and championship atmosphere that has made boxing one of the most compelling spectacles in sports.In the evening’s headline bout, Benavidez defeated Ramirez by sixth-round knockout to become the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world champion. According to Premier Boxing Champions, Benavidez dropped Ramirez twice before the fight was stopped at 2:59 of the sixth round, capping one of the weekend’s biggest performances.For Thomas J. Henry, the sponsorship reflected a natural connection to a sport built on resilience, discipline, preparation and performance under pressure. Those same qualities have long been associated with his career and public profile, making boxing a credible and powerful fit for his brand. “Boxing represents grit, focus and the ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest,” said Thomas J. Henry. “It was an honor to support such an exciting night in Las Vegas and to be part of an event that brought together tremendous talent, passion and unforgettable energy.”Sponsorship by Thomas J. Henry of this event is part of the firm’s ongoing support of some of the biggest prize fights in the world, reflecting the championship mentality of the firm in delivering results for Clients, where verdicts has delivered $1billion over the past four years including $305m for Product Liability Severe Injuries and Wrongful Death, $249m for Product Liability Serious Bodily Injuries, and $50m for injuries related to Trucking Accident Neck and Back Injuries.The May 2nd, 2026 event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by the all-Mexican clash between Benavidez and Ramirez, a bout widely billed as one of the most anticipated fights of Cinco de Mayo weekend.For more information on upcoming giveaways and sponsorships, visit www.tjhgives.com About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | FB: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.