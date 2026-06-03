2026 CCDA Commission to Community Event City of San Francisco
Join the California Commission on Disability Access (CCDA) for a Commission to Community event in the City of San Francisco. This in-person gathering will bring together small business owners, people with disabilities, and community members for a meaningful conversation about advancing access and inclusion across the city.
The program will include a panel discussion on disability access and to hear updates on the San Francisco Office on Disability and Accessibility (ODA) "Beyond the Front Door" initiative.
Whether you are a business owner or a member of the disability community, this event offers an opportunity to learn from one another, build connections, and support more inclusive practices.
**This is an in-person event.**
Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Location and Address: Disability Cultural Center, 165 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Register for this in-person event via Microsoft Forms
Resources
- 2026 CCDA Commission to Community Event City of San Francisco Flyer (PDF)
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