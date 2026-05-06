The wonderful role of an Iowa school nurse

Wonderfully chaotic, extremely rewarding. That’s the powerful phrase Lorrie Van Pelt, 2025-26 School Nurse of the Year, used to describe the work of today’s school nurse. With no two days alike, these licensed health professionals face a variety of health care needs and emergencies each day, serving as the first point of access to health care in schools and ensuring students and learners receive high-quality care, support and resources.

“School nurses often are overlooked yet have a very valuable and unique skill set,” Van Pelt said. “As a school nurse, I want to set students up for success, so they can come to school, learn and be a kid, without issues. Several students have medically complex conditions or chronic health concerns, and kids play hard and sometimes get injuries. It’s my job to assess each situation efficiently so they can get the care they need to get back to the classroom and back to learning.”

Currently available in both public and accredited nonpublic schools, school nurses provide support for everything from routine health care and minor injuries to emergency needs and chronic conditions. School nurses also play a critical role on Individualized Education Program (IEP) and Section 504 plan teams.

“A school nurse does a lot more than people may realize,” said Melissa Walker, administrative consultant for school nursing and health services at the Iowa Department of Education. “They not only care for students but also connect families to community resources and mental health supports. School nurses provide value-based care by setting goals with families and students on what matters most in managing ongoing health needs. Through their work, they support closing and narrowing learners’ achievement gaps through accountability of a shared vision for health and safety.”

For Van Pelt, she is one of two school nurses at Clarke Community School District and is supporting an estimated 650 students at the elementary school. She has 17 years of experience as a nurse but transitioned to the school environment two years ago, starting as a substitute school nurse.

“My child has some medical challenges, and I initially stayed home until she reached school age,” Van Pelt said. “I first just wanted to lend a hand and then transitioned into a long-term sub position and then eventually to a full-time role. I didn’t know I was going to love being a school nurse so much. I love the relationship building with the kids and ensuring their families know their children are cared for at school.”

At West Des Moines Community School District, a team of 19 school nurses share Van Pelt’s beliefs and dedication to serving students and families. Laura Mears, 2025-26 School Nurse Administrator of the Year, oversees this robust team that coordinates care and offers support to nearly 8,800 students in the district.

“School nursing is truly a link between health and education,” Mears said. “It allows children to stay healthy, have the opportunity to learn and be supported at school. We help identify challenges that families may face for students with chronic health conditions, find accommodations and coordinate care. School nurses truly make an impact on student success.”

For the past 15 years, the West Des Moines district has taken a community approach to how they provide school nurse services for their students and learners. Through a unique partnership with Blank Children’s Hospital, they are able to have a full-time school nurse associated with the health system in each of the district’s 14 school buildings. Mears, a 20-year nurse with Unity Point Health and who has served as the administrator of this initiative for 11 years, has seen the relationship grow and benefit students and families.

“Through our partnership with West Des Moines, we can provide pediatric care and support to families each day,” Mears said. “With our link to the hospital system, our school nurses can take advantage of professional development and certification opportunities to ensure they are highly trained and ready to take on any challenges.”

Both Mears and Van Pelt advocate for evidence-based professional learning for school nurses and connecting with the Iowa School Nurse Organization for collaboration and support. They also encourage school nurses to use the new Iowa School Nurse Toolkit as a resource in their professional role and build relationships within their community.

“There are many helpful resources in Iowa for school nurses to feel supported within their roles,” Mears said. “The collaborations and support that are provided in our area by families, administrators, EMS, hospitals, other local school districts and more is what allows our teams to provide care for an entire student population.”

School nurses play a valuable role in serving Iowa’s children in preschool through 12th grade, and both Mears and Van Pelt encourage any registered nurse to consider entering into the school system for a busy, yet highly rewarding career.

“It’s an opportunity to get kids the help and reassurance they need,” Van Pelt said. “Most people would be surprised at all of the areas that we cover and how rewarding it is to be a part of these kids’ development and growth. It’s definitely never boring.”