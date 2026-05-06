The Most-Followed Arab Players and Clubs Online: Tribuna.com Data Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The Tribuna.com Arabic-language app, showing personalised feeds with club subscriptions and live match data The most-followed Arab clubs on Tribuna.com, led by Al-Nassr, Al Ahly and Al-Hilal

Tribuna.com data reveals the most-followed Arab players and clubs on the platform, as a record 8 Arab nations head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a record eight Arab nations prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , platform data shows where the region's football passion is concentratedNICOSIA. Tribuna.com , a global football platform, today released data on the most-followed players and clubs from the Arab world on its platform. With eight Arab nations qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the highest number in the tournament's history, the findings offer a snapshot of where fan engagement across the region is concentrated ahead of this summer's tournament.The data reflects cumulative follower counts since the launch of Tribuna's tag subscription feature.Most-followed players from Arab World Cup nationsBrahim Díaz, who represents Morocco and plays for Real Madrid, leads the ranking with over 27,000 followers on Tribuna — the highest of any player from a qualified Arab nation. "Brahim's numbers on the platform reflect something we see consistently across our data — club affiliation drives a significant part of a player's following, sometimes more than national team," says Oleksandr Manov, Editor-in-Chief at Tribuna.com. "When club reach and national team identity overlap like that, the following tends to compound".Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City, Egypt) and Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco) follow, with Algeria well represented through Rayan Aït Nouri (Manchester City), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Ilan Kebbal (Paris FC) and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli Jeddah).The full top:Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid, Morocco)Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)Omar Marmoush (Manchester City, Egypt)Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)Rayan Aït Nouri (Manchester City, Algeria)Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund, Algeria)Ilan Kebbal (Paris FC, Algeria)Hamza Abdelkarim (Al Ahly / Barcelona Atlètic, Egypt)Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli Jeddah, Algeria)Hakim Ziyech (Wydad, Morocco)Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal, Morocco)Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United, Morocco)Mohamed Amoura (Wolfsburg, Algeria)Most-followed Arab clubsSaudi Arabian clubs — Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli Jeddah — account for four of the top seven positions, a distribution that reflects years of sustained investment in the sport across the Kingdom. "What we're seeing in our club data is, in many ways, the long-term effect of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 approach to football," says Iryna Chernukha, Head of Editorial Partnerships at Tribuna.com."The PIF-backed wave of high-profile signings raised the international profile of these clubs significantly — Ronaldo at Al-Nassr being the clearest example. The approach may be shifting toward a focus on returns rather than pure growth spending, but the global awareness it created doesn't disappear overnight. That foundation is visible in our numbers."Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek, along with North African sides Wydad, MC Alger and USM Alger, complete a top 10 that spans four countries across the region.Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)Al Ahly SC (Egypt)Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)Zamalek SC (Egypt)Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)Al-Ahli Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)MC Alger (Algeria)USM Alger (Algeria)Al-Hilal Omdurman (Sudan)Founded in 2010, Tribuna.com is an international sports media and technology company operating across multiple markets and languages. The company develops an editorial platform alongside digital products, club-dedicated apps, data-driven services, and community features for sports fans worldwide.

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