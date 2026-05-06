Camden Military Academy Hosts 19th Annual Champions in Action Event in Camden, South Carolina

Cadets and athletes worked together toward a rewarding event.

This event allows our cadets to lead through service, build meaningful connections, and represent the values of discipline, respect, and leadership that define Camden Military Academy” — Colonel Eric Boland, Camden Military Academy Headmaster

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camden Military Academy , a premier military boarding school in South Carolina, recently hosted the 19th annual Champions In Action event, welcoming more than 100 Kershaw County athletes to its Camden, SC, campus for a day of competition, encouragement, and community connection.As one of the most established military schools in South Carolina, Camden Military Academy integrates leadership, discipline, and service into all aspects of cadet life. Events like Champions In Action reflect the academy’s commitment to developing young men not only academically, but also through meaningful community engagement.The day began with a signature opening ceremony, as CMA’s Corps of Cadets formed a ceremonial tunnel across the athletic field. Participating athletes ran through the cadet lines under the goal post, an energizing tradition that marked the start of the day and highlighted the strong sense of support and leadership fostered within the Camden Military Academy community.Throughout the day, athletes participated in a variety of sports clinics and activities, including basketball, football, and soccer, along with running and jumping events. Additional activities, refreshments, and an awards ceremony, featuring the crowd-favorite dance-off, created a memorable experience for participants and families across Camden, SC and Kershaw County.“This event is an important part of who we are as a military school and boarding school community,” said Colonel Eric Boland, Headmaster of Camden Military Academy. “Our cadets are given the opportunity to lead through service, build meaningful connections, and represent the values of discipline, respect, and leadership that define Camden Military Academy.”Faculty, staff, cadets, and volunteers from Camden Military Academy and surrounding Camden, SC schools supported the event, reinforcing the academy’s role as both a leader in military education and an active partner in the local community.Champions In Action continues to be a cornerstone event in Camden, South Carolina, bringing together athletes, families, and volunteers for a day that reflects the mission and values of Camden Military Academy.About Camden Military AcademyCamden Military Academy is a private, all-male military boarding school in Camden, South Carolina, serving grades 7–12 and post-graduate students. As one of the top military schools in South Carolina, CMA provides a structured environment focused on academic achievement, leadership development, and character formation. With approximately 300 cadets and small class sizes, students benefit from personalized instruction and a disciplined setting that prepares them for college and future leadership roles.###

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