Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Launches 2026 Annual Photo Contest

Submissions Now Open: “Freedom to Explore” Theme Celebrates Pennsylvania’s 250th Anniversary

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) has opened submissions for its 2026 Annual Photo Contest, inviting photographers of all skill levels to capture the beauty, heritage, and community of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

This year’s theme, “Freedom to Explore,” celebrates 250 years of Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage. PPFF encourages participants to celebrate their experiences in a favorite place or spark an entirely new adventure in Pennsylvania’s parks and forests.

The contest welcomes both professional and amateur photographers. Winning and selected images will be featured in the PPFF photo showcase gallery and used across PPFF’s communications throughout the year.

2026 Contest Categories

Photographers may submit images under the following categories:

• Pursuit of Happiness

◦ Joy, play, quiet moments, and relaxation in nature.

• Freedom to Belong

◦ People of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities enjoying public lands; inclusive recreation.

• Voices of the Land

◦ Stories of place — historic structures, cultural sites, Indigenous landscapes, CCC legacy, and ecological features.

• We the Stewards

◦ Volunteers, conservation work, community caretaking, youth programs, and trail crews.

• Paths Through Time

◦ Natural and cultural heritage; landscapes that have witnessed centuries of change; “then & now” recreation.

• Young Photographer (Ages 12–17)

◦ PPFF encourages young photographers to use the five main categories above to guide their submissions.

All entries must be received by September 30, 2026.

Contest rules and guidelines can be found here.



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