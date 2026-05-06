Opus Virtual Offices Marks National Small Business Week With Special Offer for Entrepreneurs

Opus celebrates America's entrepreneurs with a limited-time setup fee waiver available through May 31, 2026

National Small Business Week is a reminder of how much entrepreneurship drives this country forward. Waiving the setup fee this month is our way of investing in their success.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the U.S. Small Business Administration dedicates a week to recognizing the entrepreneurs and small business owners who power the American economy. National Small Business Week 2026 runs May 3-9, and Opus Virtual Offices is marking the occasion by making it easier than ever for founders and growing businesses to establish a professional presence from day one.In honor of National Small Business Week, Opus Virtual Offices is waiving the setup fee for all new members through May 31, 2026. Entrepreneurs can visit opusvirtualoffices.com and enter promo code smallbiz26 at checkout to redeem the offer.Opus serves startups, freelancers, remote teams, consultants, and growing companies across the country that need a credible business address without the cost of traditional office space. Customers turn to Opus' flexible office solution to build a professional presence, meet with clients, and project credibility.Small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and generate 1.5 million new jobs each year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Yet overhead costs remain one of the most persistent barriers entrepreneurs face when starting or scaling. Opus Virtual Offices removes that barrier, giving business owners a prestigious address , professional live call answering, personalized call transferring, a dedicated business phone and fax number, mail receipt services, and voicemail-to-email conversion for $99 per month with no hidden fees and no long-term contract."National Small Business Week is a reminder of how much entrepreneurship drives this country forward," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "We want to make it easier than ever for business owners to take that next step. Waiving the setup fee this month is our way of investing in their success."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus gives businesses access to prestigious business addresses, live receptionists, and a full suite of communication tools at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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