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Lily Jay Honored with 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award for Gaza Humanitarian Relief

Lily Jay honored with the 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award for her leadership in humanitarian relief and the TeamGaza initiative.

Lily Jay (left) receives the 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award for her leadership in international humanitarian relief and the TeamGaza initiative.

Australian philanthropist Lily Jay receives the 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award for her leadership in Gaza relief and the TeamGaza humanitarian mission.

This recognition marks a significant step forward for independent advocacy. We remain committed to ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable families directly.”
— Lily Jay
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Media Group is pleased to announce that Australian artist and international advocate Lily Jay has been named the recipient of the 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award. The honor recognizes Jay’s personal leadership in crisis intervention and her role in coordinating essential relief efforts for displaced populations in Gaza.

The Austral-Global Committee, an independent body evaluating international humanitarian contributions, cited Jay’s "TeamGaza" initiative as a primary factor in the selection. Since the project's inception, Jay has leveraged her global platform to mobilize resources for the direct delivery of thousands of hot meals, clean water, and emergency medical supplies to families in high-conflict zones.

"Lily Jay has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to bypassing traditional aid bottlenecks to ensure that relief reaches those in most urgent need." said a representative from the selection committee.

The 2026 recognition highlights a significant shift in Jay’s public profile, emphasizing her role as a key Australian voice in global philanthropy. Her "hands-on" approach to aid distribution has set a new standard for independent advocacy, focusing on transparency and direct community impact.

"I am honored by this recognition, but the focus remains on the resilience of the families in Gaza," said Lily Jay. "Our mission is to prove that individual action can create a lifeline for those overlooked by global systems. We are committed to expanding our distribution networks to reach even more vulnerable communities in the coming months."

As Lily Jay continues to expand her humanitarian footprint, this award solidifies her standing within the international aid community. For more information on Lily Jay’s ongoing missions or to view recent impact reports, please visit her official website at https://lilyjay.com.au

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About Real Media Group
Real Media Group is a Sydney-based media relations and digital strategy firm representing high-profile public figures, athletes, and international advocates. The agency specializes in strategic communications, reputation management, and the development of high-impact brand narratives.

Syed Ahmed
Real Media Group
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Lily Jay Honored with 2026 Austral-Global Excellence Award for Gaza Humanitarian Relief

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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