Pearl Education Gives District Leaders Real-Time Visibility Into Student Support To Make Clear, Actionable Decisions

New visualizations and an Admin Assistant, powered by Pearl AI, give districts a unified view of student support, turning fragmented data into timely decisions.

The goal isn’t more data. It’s being able to see what’s happening, understand it, explain it to others, and make decisions while it still matters.” — John Failla, CEO, Pearl Education

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across America's largest student support programs, the data exists, but districts can’t see it fast enough to act. Pearl Education, the technology infrastructure behind many of the nation's largest student support initiatives, today announced new data visualization capabilities and its AI Admin Assistant within its Student Support Platform, giving district leaders a real-time, system-wide picture of how programs are actually running and the clarity to act.The company, recognized by TIME as one of the Top EdTech Companies of 2025 and trusted by nearly 1,000 schools nationwide, has powered more than 100 million minutes of student learning. Its latest release targets a persistent problem that has grown alongside district support programs: knowing what is actually happening and where it is breaking down in time to intervene.“The goal isn’t more data. It’s being able to see what’s happening, understand it, explain it to others, and make decisions while it still matters.”— John Failla, CEO, Pearl EducationThe Problem Districts Face TodayDistricts have expanded tutoring and student support programs significantly in response to learning loss and increased student need. But as programs have grown, a new challenge has emerged: understanding what is actually happening across those efforts in time to act.Today, most districts rely on a mix of systems, spreadsheets, and reports to track student support programs. The data exists. It is simply disconnected. District administrators struggle to answer basic but critical questions: Who is being served? How consistently are students receiving support? Where are gaps forming across schools and providers?These are not data problems. They are visibility problems and they cost time that districts and students do not have.A Unified View That Makes Action PossiblePearl’s latest release brings program data into one place and makes it visible through clear, consistent visualizations. Rather than static reports or disconnected dashboards, district leaders can see how programs are being delivered across schools, providers, and student groups as they run, not days or weeks later.The new capabilities are built on a unified data model that standardizes key program metrics, including sessions, attendance, and dosage, creating consistency across programs and providers. This moves districts beyond tracking attendance alone and toward understanding engagement patterns, delivery consistency, and where support may be breaking down before it is too late to correct.When participation drops across a provider, the AI Admin Assistant surfaces whether the gap reflects a scheduling issue, a delivery inconsistency, or an attendance pattern in plain language, without requiring a data team to build the query.“Districts don’t need more data. They need a clearer way to use the data they already have,” said Failla. “By combining real-time visualizations with our AI Admin Assistant, we’re giving teams a faster, clearer way to understand what’s happening across programs. In many cases, it fundamentally changes how data shows up in planning and decision-making.”Built for How Districts Actually OperateIn large districts, support is often delivered through a mix of in-school programs, external providers, and different funding streams. While each program may track its own data, leaders often lack a unified view across those efforts.Pearl’s approach is grounded in evidence-based practices aligned with research and guidance from the National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) . The AI Admin Assistant works within existing district workflows, interpreting what leaders are seeing, highlighting trends, and surfacing inconsistencies, rather than replacing the processes districts already rely on.As funding tightens and accountability expectations increase, district leaders are being asked to make more precise decisions about where to invest and to explain those decisions clearly to boards, communities, and state agencies. Pearl’s new capabilities are designed to support exactly that — connecting program implementation to outcomes in a way that is visible, explainable, and timely.“Pearl’s AI has been very helpful for sifting through data from thousands of student surveys. I ask about the most-used resources, student engagement levels, progress toward objectives, and more. Previously, I had to create a spreadsheet and filter and sort to receive this data, so this is a huge time-saver, said Kelly Stephenson, Learning Acceleration Coordinator at Arlington Public Schools.AvailabilityThe new AI and data visualization capabilities are now available as part of Pearl’s Student Support Platform. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: https://poweredbypearl.com/turn-student-support-data-into-clear-decisions/ About Pearl EducationPearl Education works with states, school districts, and tutoring providers to design, manage, and sustain student support programs at scale, including tutoring, intervention, and supplemental instruction.The U.S.-based education technology company serves as the trusted technology infrastructure behind many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives. Through its Student Support Platform, Pearl helps education leaders coordinate program delivery, measure participation and outcomes, and gain clearer insight into what’s working for students. By streamlining scheduling and attendance, while centralizing and standardizing program data across schools, programs, and providers, Pearl helps districts and states strengthen implementation, support accountability, and inform funding decisions.Trusted by schools and states nationwide, Pearl supports close to 1,000 schools and has powered more than 100 million minutes of student learning. Recognized by TIME as one of the Top EdTech Companies of 2025, Pearl partners with many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives to help districts deliver effective, equitable, and sustainable programs.

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