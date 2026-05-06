Prosumia Wins 3 Reed Awards, Named Best Latin American Firm for Data Intelligence & Strategy Leadership

OLIVOS, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosumia, an Argentine data and technology company specializing in transforming large-scale data into strategic insights, has been honored with three Reed Awards in 2026, including the distinction of Best Latin American Firm. The Reed Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the global campaigns and political consulting industry.

The recognition underscores Prosumia's role in advancing the data and strategy industry across Latin America. Since its founding in 2015, the company has developed a multidisciplinary approach that integrates data science, advanced analytics, and technological tools with a deep understanding of human behavior to help organizations make more informed decisions in rapidly changing environments.

According to company representatives, the awards reflect Prosumia's commitment to bridging technology and human insight. The firm has developed its own methodology — People·Smart·Power — which integrates data intelligence, behavioral analysis, and strategic thinking to help organizations understand not only what people do, but why they do it. This approach enables clients to transform complex datasets into actionable insights that guide real-world decisions, strategies, and communication efforts.

Prosumia works with political campaigns, public institutions, advocacy organizations, and private companies that rely on advanced analytics and behavioral insights to inform strategic decisions. The company's work spans projects across Latin America, helping organizations understand people, public opinion, and complex social dynamics.

Beyond the Reed Awards, Prosumia has received additional recognition for its organizational culture and impact. The company is a certified B Corporation, reflecting its commitment to responsible business practices and positive social impact. It is also a Great Place to Work certified company, recognized among Argentina's best workplaces. Additionally, Prosumia has received industry awards from organizations such as Veredictas for its innovation in data-driven strategy and analytics.

Looking ahead, Prosumia is expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, CRM technologies, and multiplatform data solutions while continuing its regional expansion across Latin America. The company's long-term vision focuses on helping organizations better understand people and society through data, building tools and methodologies that combine technological innovation with human insight.

About Prosumia

Prosumia is an Argentine data and technology company that specializes in transforming large-scale data into strategic insights for organizations, campaigns, and institutions. Founded in 2015, the company combines data science, advanced analytics, and technological tools with a deep understanding of human behavior to help clients navigate complex social environments and make more informed decisions.

Contact:

hola@prosumia.la

www.prosumia.la

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