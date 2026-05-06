Influential Women Features Marilyn Thompson Moore: Leading Nuclear Chemistry Operations at TVA Browns Ferry

ATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuclear Chemistry Supervisor Combines Technical Expertise, Mentorship, and Operational Leadership to Support Safe and Efficient Plant PerformanceAthens, Alabama — Marilyn Thompson Moore is an accomplished Nuclear Chemistry Supervisor at Tennessee Valley Authority’s Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, where she brings more than eight years of experience in the nuclear energy industry. Recognized for her collaborative leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to employee development, Marilyn plays a critical role in supporting plant operations, chemistry programs, and environmental compliance while fostering a culture centered on mentorship, teamwork, and operational excellence.In her current role, Marilyn oversees the plant’s chemistry department, ensuring compliance with technical specifications, monitoring operational chemistry data, and supporting equipment reliability throughout the facility. Her responsibilities include reviewing analytical reports, guiding chemistry technicians, collaborating with multidisciplinary plant teams, and helping ensure safe, efficient plant performance across operations, maintenance, and environmental programs.Marilyn’s career progression reflects both technical mastery and leadership capability. She advanced from a chemistry technician into a supervisory role through years of hands-on experience in quality control, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), chemical engineering support, and nuclear safety procedures. Her ability to balance technical precision with team development has made her a respected leader within the organization.One of Marilyn’s most impactful initiatives has been implementing a rotational shadowing program within her department that allows employees to work alongside colleagues and supervisors in different roles. The program was designed to strengthen departmental knowledge, increase collaboration, and provide career development opportunities for team members interested in expanding their skills and leadership potential. Marilyn believes investing in employees not only strengthens operations but also creates a more engaged and adaptable workforce.She holds a Bachelor of Science in Natural Science and Mathematics with a focus in Biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as a Master’s Degree in Food Science and Technology from Alabama A&M University. Marilyn has also completed nuclear first-line supervisor training and remains active in Women in Nuclear (WIN), reflecting her dedication to advancing women and leadership development within STEM and nuclear careers.Her contributions to the field have also been recognized through professional publications and industry engagement, highlighting her commitment to both technical excellence and mentorship within the nuclear industry.Marilyn attributes much of her success to the mentors and leaders who invested time in her early career development. She credits those individuals with encouraging her growth, supporting her advancement, and teaching her the importance of helping others along the way. Today, she continues carrying that philosophy forward by investing in her own team members and providing guidance whenever others need support.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Marilyn has received is to never change her personality because authenticity is what truly sets individuals apart. While she strongly believes in continuous learning and professional development, she also believes that maintaining authenticity and confidence is essential for long-term success and leadership.For young women entering STEM and nuclear-related industries, Marilyn encourages them to fully explore the opportunities available through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs. She believes STEM education opens doors to diverse, rewarding, and impactful careers, including opportunities many young professionals may not initially consider within the nuclear industry.According to Marilyn, one of the biggest challenges in her field is balancing equipment repair timing and operational priorities across multiple plant departments. Coordinating maintenance schedules, chemistry requirements, and operational demands often requires careful communication and strategic planning. At the same time, she sees a significant opportunity to improve collaboration and communication between chemistry teams and other plant departments, allowing teams to align more effectively and achieve shared operational goals.The values most important to Marilyn in both her professional and personal life are family, making a positive impact on others, mentorship, and prioritizing self-care. She believes meaningful leadership involves supporting the people around you while also maintaining balance, resilience, and personal well-being.Known for her hands-on leadership style, commitment to mentorship, and dedication to operational excellence, Marilyn Thompson Moore continues to make a lasting impact within the nuclear energy industry while helping develop the next generation of STEM and nuclear professionals.Learn More about Marilyn Thompson Moore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marilyn-thompsonmoore Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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