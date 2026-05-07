PayAi-X FZE Launches CatyAI V3.0, Offering Cryptographically Verifiable AI Data Infrastructure for Enterprise Governance

CatyAI V3.0 is a new AI sales and governance platform built on Network AI Protocol (NAP).

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayAi-X FZE has announced the official launch of CatyAI V3.0 , an advanced AI Sales and Governance platform designed to redefine how enterprises manage, verify, and distribute AI-generated data. Built on the company’s proprietary Network AI Protocol (NAP), the platform introduces a cryptographic framework that enables B2B organizations to sign their AI-generated data using Ed25519 signatures, creating a verifiable and auditable Source of Truth for both search engines and large language models.The launch of CatyAI V3.0 marks a significant shift in enterprise AI infrastructure, addressing a growing concern among CTOs, compliance officers, and AI governance leaders regarding the reliability and traceability of machine-generated outputs. Unlike traditional AI systems that rely on probabilistic outputs, CatyAI V3.0 establishes deterministic validation through cryptographic signing, ensuring that data can be independently verified at any point in its lifecycle.At the core of the platform is the Network AI Protocol (NAP), which enables organizations to cryptographically sign their AI-generated content, ensuring integrity and authenticity across digital ecosystems. This foundational capability is complemented by a public JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) endpoint, available at https://api.catyai.io/.well-known/jwks.json , allowing real-time verification of signed data by third-party systems, including search engines and AI models.CatyAI V3.0 is structured around four core pillars that collectively deliver a comprehensive Trust-as-a-Service model for the AI era. The first pillar, NAP cryptographic signing, introduces deterministic data validation through Ed25519 signatures, enabling enterprises to establish a secure and verifiable digital identity for their AI outputs. The second pillar, SENTINEL Zero-Trust security, aligns with key provisions of the EU AI Act, including Articles 10, 50, and 52, ensuring that organizations meet emerging regulatory requirements around transparency, data governance, and risk management.The third pillar, Cameleon Semantic Lens, provides multi-vertical normalization capabilities, allowing enterprises to standardize and structure data across industries such as Retail, Real Estate, Medical, and Finance. This ensures that AI-generated information remains contextually accurate and interoperable across diverse use cases. The fourth pillar, AKL V2, introduces an isolated knowledge architecture, assigning each client a dedicated “knowledge brain” to maintain data segregation, integrity, and operational independence.Together, these pillars position CatyAI V3.0 as a foundational infrastructure layer for enterprise AI governance, moving beyond conventional chatbot frameworks toward a system designed for verifiable communication and regulatory compliance.“The shift from probabilistic AI to deterministic cryptographic truth is no longer a technological luxury; it is an absolute necessity for enterprise security and brand survival,” said Ioan Adrian Vitan, Founder of PayAi-X. “We are entering an era where every piece of AI-generated data must be provable, auditable, and trusted by both machines and humans.”The platform’s ability to create a cryptographically verifiable Source of Truth directly addresses the increasing risks associated with AI hallucinations, misinformation, and non-compliant data outputs. By embedding verification at the protocol level, CatyAI V3.0 ensures that enterprises can maintain control over how their data is interpreted and used by external AI systems.“We are giving businesses a verified Digital Passport that protects them from AI hallucinations and ensures compliance with strict new frameworks like the EU AI Act. CatyAI V3.0 does not just communicate, it legitimizes itself,” added Vitan.CatyAI V3.0 is now live and fully auditable, offering enterprises immediate access to its cryptographic verification capabilities. The platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing AI workflows while introducing a new standard for trust, compliance, and data authenticity in machine-driven environments.Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, PayAi-X FZE operates with development hubs in Romania and focuses on advancing neural data security and B2B SaaS solutions tailored for the AI era. Founded by Ioan Adrian Vitan, the company develops technologies that merge digital identity frameworks with the computational power of artificial intelligence, addressing the critical need for secure and verifiable AI ecosystems.PayAi-X has been featured in leading European business media, including ZF IT Generation, and continues to expand its presence across key global markets. The company’s forward-looking roadmap includes extending the Network AI Protocol into additional industry verticals, deepening integrations with global large language model providers, and scaling enterprise deployments across the European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council regions.With the launch of CatyAI V3.0, PayAi-X positions itself at the forefront of a new category in enterprise technology, Trust-as-a-Service, offering organizations a deterministic alternative to probabilistic AI systems and establishing a new benchmark for governance, compliance, and data integrity in the age of artificial intelligence.To learn more, visit:Website: https://catyai.io Public Key: https://api.catyai.io/.well-known/jwks.json

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