Influential Women Showcases Kayla Quinn, MA, CVA: Communications and Engagement Lead at Rani Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Internal Communications Expertise, Volunteer Leadership, and Community Engagement to Strengthen Organizational CultureMinneapolis, Minnesota — Kayla Quinn, MA, CVA, is a communications and engagement professional recognized for her ability to connect people, strengthen organizational culture, and drive meaningful engagement initiatives across corporate and nonprofit environments. With a Master’s Degree in Strategic Communication from the University of Minnesota and a Certified Volunteer Administrator credential, Kayla brings a unique combination of strategic insight, relationship management expertise, and community-centered leadership to her work.Over the course of her career, Kayla has managed relationships with more than 2,500 stakeholders, staff members, and volunteers, building programs and communication strategies designed to foster inclusion, connection, and purpose-driven collaboration. Her professional philosophy centers on creating environments where people feel informed, engaged, and valued, while ensuring communication remains clear, thoughtful, and impactful.Currently serving as Communications and Engagement Lead at Rani Engineering, Kayla leads internal communications strategy and employee engagement initiatives that help strengthen organizational alignment and workplace culture. In her role, she manages the company intranet, collaborates with executive leadership to amplify organizational messaging and values, and develops communication programs that support connection across teams and departments.Drawing from her extensive nonprofit and volunteer management background, Kayla has implemented inclusive initiatives ranging from employee engagement programs and internal events to town halls and culture-building campaigns. Her ability to blend strategic communication with relationship-building has positioned her as a trusted leader who understands the importance of both operational effectiveness and human connection.Before joining Rani Engineering, Kayla held roles with Target, Science Museum of Minnesota, Girl Scouts River Valleys, and multiple nonprofit organizations, where she further developed expertise in project management, stakeholder engagement, volunteer coordination, and strategic planning. Her broad professional experience allows her to navigate both corporate and mission-driven environments with adaptability and confidence.Kayla attributes her success to her background in volunteer management, along with the internal communications expertise, initiative, and proactive mindset she brings to every position. She believes her ability to foster engagement, create meaningful organizational connections, and communicate clearly has been central to both her professional growth and her impact within the nonprofit and community sectors.One of the most influential mentors in Kayla’s career was her first boss, Ronda Maurer, whom she worked alongside during the first three years of her professional journey. From the beginning, Kayla recognized Ronda as both a mentor and an inspiration whose guidance would shape her approach to leadership and communication for years to come.Through Ronda’s mentorship, Kayla learned practical lessons that extended far beyond traditional workplace training. She was encouraged to speak up in meetings even when nervous, advocate for herself professionally, and embrace opportunities for growth and leadership. Kayla believes those experiences helped build both her confidence and her ability to navigate professional environments with authenticity and resilience.For young women entering her industry, Kayla encourages them to actively pursue opportunities rather than waiting for them to appear. She believes meaningful careers are often built through intentional research, proactive networking, and alignment with personal passions and long-term goals. In her view, work rooted in purpose and passion creates stronger motivation, greater fulfillment, and more meaningful impact.She also strongly encourages young professionals to seek volunteer opportunities that align with their interests and aspirations. Kayla believes volunteering not only provides valuable experience but also allows individuals to contribute meaningfully to causes and communities they care about while developing leadership and communication skills that support long-term success.Kayla sees one of the biggest challenges facing her field as the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on nonprofit operations and volunteer management. She believes the pandemic intensified burnout within the nonprofit sector while disrupting traditional engagement and volunteer systems. At the same time, she recognizes significant opportunities for organizations to strengthen internal communications, improve employee engagement, and create stronger organizational connections and clarity moving forward.The values most important to Kayla in both her professional and personal life are community, service, and creating positive impact. Together with her husband, she actively supports local volunteer initiatives, including organizations such as the Special Olympics, and fosters retired greyhounds and service dogs in training. In addition, she has volunteered with organizations such as Chard Your Yard and Girls on the Run, supporting programs focused on education, equity, and social impact.Known for her empathy, enthusiasm, strategic thinking, and collaborative leadership style, Kayla Quinn continues to inspire colleagues and community members alike. Through every role she undertakes, she remains committed to building stronger organizations, empowering communities, and helping others lead with purpose, compassion, and creativity.Learn More about Kayla Quinn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kayla-Quinn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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