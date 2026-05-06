Beyond Launches Platform Integrating Philanthropy into Travel Experiences to Address Declining Donor Engagement

Philip Wylonis launches Beyond, redefining giving by turning passive donations into deeply personal, real-world experiences that create visible impact.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philip Wylonis introduces Beyond , a new platform designed to embed high-impact giving directly into real-world travel experiences, responding to growing concerns around donor disengagement and lack of transparency in traditional philanthropy.Despite charitable giving reaching a record $592.5 billion in 2024, the sector is facing underlying structural challenges. While total donation volumes continue to rise driven largely by larger contributions from fewer donors the broader base of participation is shrinking. Donor retention rates remain between 43–46%, and first-time donor retention is approximately 19%, indicating that many individuals disengage after a single contribution.This trend has raised questions across the sector about the long-term sustainability of traditional giving models, particularly as many donors report feeling disconnected from the outcomes of their contributions.Beyond has been developed as a response to these challenges, aiming to address key gaps in transparency, engagement, and experiential connection.Rather than positioning philanthropy as a separate or abstract act, the platform integrates carefully vetted, high-impact local projects into travel experiences that individuals and families are already undertaking. This allows participants to support initiatives financially while also having the opportunity to engage with them more directly during their journeys.“For many people, the issue isn’t generosity it’s connection,” said founder Philip Wylonis. “Giving often feels distant and transactional. Beyond was created to make impact more visible, tangible, and personally meaningful.”The platform is currently being piloted in partnership with three travel agencies specialising in trips to Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya. Travellers are given access to curated portfolios of local initiatives, including community development, education, and wildlife conservation projects. Participants can choose which causes to support before or during their trip and, where possible, visit these projects in person.This model is designed to provide greater transparency and accountability by allowing donors to see the outcomes of their contributions more directly, while also creating a more immersive and educational experience.The concept for Beyond was shaped in part by Wylonis’ own experience navigating traditional philanthropy.After more than a decade building companies, he began questioning the disconnect between professional success and personal impact. That tension became more pronounced following a $15,000 charitable donation he made an amount he described as significant at the time, but one that ultimately felt lacking in visibility and connection.“It should have felt meaningful,” he said. “But the experience was distant. I didn’t know where the money was going in any real sense, or what it was achieving.”A subsequent trip to Nepal with his young son marked a turning point. During the visit, he was able to engage directly with local communities and see firsthand how contributions translated into real-world outcomes.“That experience reframed everything,” he said. “It wasn’t just about giving it was about understanding, connection, and participation. That’s what was missing.”While Beyond is not positioned as a replacement for traditional philanthropy, it reflects a broader shift in how individuals particularly higher-income and experience-driven travellers—are approaching both giving and consumption.Industry trends indicate increasing demand for travel that is not only experiential but also purposeful. At the same time, wider societal shifts driven by digitalisation, automation, and remote interaction have heightened interest in more tangible, human-centred experiences.“Travel is evolving,” Wylonis added. “People want more than just access to places they want experiences that feel real, grounded, and connected to something larger than themselves.”Beyond is positioned at the intersection of these two trends, combining structured philanthropic engagement with experiential travel.The company is currently expanding its network of vetted global projects and is in discussions with additional travel operators and philanthropic organisations. It is also exploring partnerships with groups interested in developing more transparent and participatory giving models.To learn more about Beyond or explore partnership opportunities, visit beyondtravel.io About BeyondBeyond is a platform that integrates high-impact philanthropy into travel experiences. By partnering with travel providers and connecting travellers with vetted local projects, the company aims to make charitable giving more transparent, engaging, and experience-driven.About Philip WylonisPhilip Wylonis is the founder of Beyond and a serial entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience building companies across multiple industries.

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