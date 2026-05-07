Trademark Engine on 2025 USPTO Fee Hike: Rising Federal Costs Are Blocking Small Business Brands

USPTO raised trademark fees to $350 per class in 2025. Trademark Engine helps small businesses file affordably with flat-fee pricing and expert support.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) enforced a significant filing fee increase in 2025, raising per-class application costs to $350, a move that is making trademark registration increasingly out of reach for small business owners, independent creators, and first-time entrepreneurs. As federal costs continue to climb, Trademark Engine , one of America's most trusted online trademark registration platforms, is stepping up to ensure that no small business owner is priced out of protecting the brand they have worked hard to build.Trademark Engine has long been the go-to solution for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to secure their brand identity without the high cost of hiring a traditional trademark attorney. Since 2016, the platform has helped over 250,000 brand owners successfully navigate the USPTO filing process through a simple, guided, and fully online experience. With a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot backed by over 37,000 verified customer reviews, Trademark Engine has established itself as a reliable and affordable alternative in the trademark registration space.The 2025 USPTO fee hike has created a sharp financial barrier for small business owners. At $350 per class, up from the previous $250 tier, a single trademark application now costs significantly more before any service fees are even factored in. For businesses that need protection across multiple product or service categories, these costs can easily exceed $1,000 in government fees alone. Add in surcharges for incomplete applications or custom descriptions, and the total becomes unmanageable for many. As a result, thousands of entrepreneurs are delaying or abandoning trademark registration entirely, leaving their brand names, logos, and business identities completely vulnerable to infringement and misuse.Trademark Engine directly addresses this affordability gap with transparent, flat-fee pricing that ensures small business owners always know exactly what they are paying — no hidden charges, no surprise add-ons, and no billable hours. Every package includes a comprehensive trademark search, expert application preparation, and the ability to file a trademark application directly with the USPTO, all backed by lifetime customer support at no additional cost. This commitment to affordability and accessibility makes Trademark Engine the most practical choice for small business owners navigating the new, higher-cost federal filing environment."Every fee increase from the USPTO makes our mission more important than ever. Small business owners should never have to choose between protecting their brand and managing their budget. At Trademark Engine, we are committed to keeping trademark registration affordable, transparent, and accessible, because every entrepreneur deserves the same protection that big corporations take for granted," said Joe Hunter at Trademark Engine.Beyond filing, Trademark Engine offers a complete brand protection ecosystem, including trademark monitoring that sends real-time alerts for potential infringements, renewal deadline reminders to keep registrations active, copyright registration for creative works, and DBA business name registration. These comprehensive services ensure that small business owners have everything they need to build and protect a strong brand identity, all under one roof and at highly competitive price points in the industry.About the 2025 USPTO Fee IncreaseThe United States Patent and Trademark Office periodically revises its fee schedule to reflect operational requirements. The 2025 revision increased the base trademark application fee to $350 per class of goods or services, replacing the previous $250 standard tier. Businesses filing across multiple classes or requiring additional filings may face total government fees well above $1,000. These fees are separate from and in addition to any third-party filing service charges.About Trademark EngineTrademark Engine is a leading online trademark registration and brand protection platform built for entrepreneurs, small business owners, startups, and independent creators. The platform simplifies the entire USPTO trademark filing process through a user-friendly, step-by-step online experience, eliminating the need for expensive legal representation. Services include trademark search, application filing, trademark monitoring, copyright registration, and business name registration. Backed by a 4.6-star Trustpilot rating and over 37,000 verified reviews, Trademark Engine is one of the most trusted and affordable trademark services available in the United States.Media Contact Information:Joe HunterPhone: (877) 721-4579Email: support@trademarkengine.comAddress: 1814 N Memorial Way, Houston, TX 77007Website: https://www.trademarkengine.com/

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