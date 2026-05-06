Influential Women Profiles Denise Redeker: Founder and Executive Director of Heartfelt Help Foundation

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart Transplant Recipient Turned Nonprofit Leader Expands Support for Patients and Families Through Housing Assistance, Financial Support, and Compassionate Care ProgramsDenise Redeker is the Founder and driving force behind Heartfelt Help Foundation, a Northern California nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting heart transplant patients and their families through some of life’s most challenging moments. As a heart transplant recipient herself, Denise understands firsthand the physical, emotional, and financial realities that accompany the transplant journey. Her personal experience inspired her to create meaningful, patient-centered programs that address critical gaps in care and help families focus on healing rather than financial hardship.Under Denise’s leadership, Heartfelt Help Foundation has become a growing source of practical support and compassionate advocacy for transplant patients. The organization currently operates three cornerstone programs designed to ease the burdens often associated with recovery. Its lodging initiative provides medically necessary temporary housing near transplant centers—an expense that is frequently not covered by insurance—while Axel’s Helping Hand assists families with essential non-medical costs such as rent, utilities, food, and transportation. The foundation also connects families with volunteer financial professionals who help develop strategies for managing debt and financial instability that often arise during prolonged medical treatment and recovery. Heartfelt Help Foundation launched its third program, “Beyond the Heart,” in April of 2026, which goes beyond financial support and focuses on emotional and psychological care for transplant patients and their loved ones. She collaborates closely with pediatric psychology teams to create grief support and recovery resources for families facing complicated pediatric transplant journeys. Her work reflects a growing recognition that transplant recovery extends far beyond the operating room and requires ongoing, holistic support systems.Denise’s approach to nonprofit leadership centers on preserving both the health of the patient and the stability of the family unit. She believes that reducing financial stress and supporting emotional well-being are essential parts of successful recovery and long-term transplant outcomes. Her mission is rooted in ensuring that no patient or caregiver feels isolated while navigating the complexities of transplantation.Denise attributes her success to the power of collaboration, the support of those around her, the inspiration she draws from women who have reinvented themselves, and the profound motivation she receives from witnessing transplant patients and families thrive after adversity.She believes much of her courage to pursue new opportunities comes from the knowledge that life is short and risks that are worthwhile are worth taking. Mentors, colleagues, and influential individuals who demonstrated that reinvention is possible at any stage of life are big influences as well. Denise has been particularly inspired by women who embraced significant life transitions later in their careers, reinforcing her belief that purpose and growth do not have an expiration date.At the center of her work, however, is the daily inspiration she receives from the adult and pediatric heart transplant patients and families she serves. Watching children regain strength, recover, and rediscover joy following transplantation continues to fuel her passion. Denise finds deep meaning in helping families navigate difficult realities such as transportation challenges, temporary housing needs, access to healthcare, and financial insecurity during some of the most vulnerable periods of their lives. Knowing these patients now have the opportunity to live full and meaningful lives gives her work lasting purpose.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Denise has received is that it is never too late to start over, and that courage often grows through the encouragement and support of others. She believes reinvention requires resilience, vulnerability, and a willingness to move forward even when the future feels uncertain.For young women entering nonprofit leadership and advocacy work, Denise encourages collaboration before competition. Before launching Heartfelt Help Foundation, she spent months building relationships with professionals in adjacent fields, listening carefully, learning from others, and identifying partnership opportunities. She strongly believes that “a rising tide lifts all ships” and that meaningful progress happens when organizations work together toward shared goals rather than competing for visibility.She also encourages women not to let fear, self-doubt, or ageism prevent them from pursuing new opportunities. Denise believes starting over later in life can feel intimidating, but it also builds resilience, confidence, and courage. In her view, age should never limit someone’s ability to pursue meaningful work or purpose-driven goals.Denise sees one of the greatest challenges in transplant advocacy today as raising sufficient funding to address financial inequities within transplant care. Temporary housing near transplant hospitals, travel expenses, and recovery-related financial burdens can place an overwhelming strain on families already facing medical crises. She also recognizes a significant national gap in support groups and long-term emotional resources specifically designed for pediatric transplant families and caregivers navigating grief, uncertainty, and recovery.At the same time, Denise sees an opportunity to grow Heartfelt Help Foundation regionally through stronger collaboration with healthcare systems, transplant centers, community organizations, and mental health professionals. She believes coordinated support systems can dramatically improve patient outcomes while strengthening entire communities of care.The values most important to Denise in both her personal and professional life are compassion, collaboration over competition, family stability, courage, faith, and practical financial equity for medically vulnerable families. Guided by empathy and purpose, Denise continues dedicating her work to ensuring that transplant patients and their families feel supported, empowered, and never alone throughout their journeys.Recognized for her innovation, compassion, and advocacy, Denise Redeker continues to champion a more equitable and human-centered future for transplant care—one family, one partnership, and one life at a time.Learn More about Denise Redeker:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Denise-Redeker , or through her profile on Heartfelt Help Foundation, https://heartfelthelpfoundation.com/team/denise-redeker-founder-executive-director/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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