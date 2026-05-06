[Labor Day holiday] Single-day visitor arrivals reach new heights in Macao

MACAU, May 6 - Spanning five days (1 – 5 May 2026), the Labor Day holiday has come to an end in the Chinese mainland. Macao registered about 873,000 visitor arrivals in total, a year-on-year increase of 2.7%. The single-day volume of visitors peaked at about 248,000 on 2 May, the highest record of single-day visitor arrivals since there was official statistics. The average hotel occupancy rate topped 92.7% over the five-day holiday.

Preliminary statistics indicate that Macao welcomed 873,000 visitors over the five-day Labor Day holiday, which increased by 2.7% compared with the Labor Day holiday of last year (2025). Average daily visitor arrivals neared 175,000 and surpassed the corresponding figure of 2019 by 10.4%. The single-day volume of visitors peaked at 248,000 on 2 May, the highest record over this Labor Day holiday and ever since there was official statistics.

In terms of geographic origin of visitors, Mainland visitor arrivals topped 725,000, a year-on-year surge of 6.9%. There were 94,000 Hong Kong visitors, 12,000 visitors from Taiwan Region and 42,000 international visitors.

Hotel occupancy rate reaches 92.7%

Industry figures revealed that hotel establishments in Macao registered an average occupancy rate of 92.7% during the Labor Day holiday, which stood at similar level as last year. The hotel occupancy rate hit the highest record of 98.3% on 2 May.



Measures and multichannel promotions bring visitors into communities

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) actively mapped and rolled out multichannel promotions in accord with the five-day Labor day holiday in the Chinese mainland. An online-offline marketing campaign was conducted to showcase the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” experiences, with a spotlight on the “Tourism and ‘Leisure’ Buses” and the designated pedestrian zones for the Labor Day holiday this year. Staffers were stationed on site to provide related information, in addition to the smart application for visitor flows, community events and establishment of pedestrian zones, guiding visitors to explore different communities for revitalization of community tourism.

Step up preparations and patrols before and during holiday

MGTO maintained communication with the Mainland tourism department concerned for release of Macao travel information on the Labor Day holiday to Mainland residents and industry operators. Before the holiday arrived, tourism operators were urged to make advanced preparations to welcome visitors and attend to different concerns. The Office also partnered with Public Security Police Force to hold meetings with the local travel trade for an exchange of opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements and public security situation nearby, group tour itinerary arrangements as well as coping measures for peaks of visitor flows, among other aspects.

Between 1 and 5 May, MGTO carried out 124 inspections at various ports of entry, tourist attractions and hotel establishments without discovery of irregularities. The Office also combated illegal accommodation in collaboration with the police force and uncovered seven apartments allegedly operated as illegal accommodation.

MGTO’s Tourist Information counters tended to visitors’ enquiries, while MGTO's tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintained its 24-hour operator service as usual. During the five-day Labor Day holiday, MGTO received 21 complaints from visitors mainly regarding casinos, services at ports of entry, compensation for concert tickets, taxi and hotel reservation, among other issues. 15 complaints were received regarding alleged operation of illegal accommodation.