Mental Detox Launches AI-Powered Emotional Journaling App on the App Store

Mental Detox — AI-powered emotional journaling app

The app offers emotional journaling, AI-guided reflection, and evidence-based self-support tools for stress, anxiety, and sleep difficulties.

I built this because people going through the hardest moments deserve tools that actually work — not someday, not after a waitlist, but tonight.” — Andriy Rukhlyadko

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental Detox App Launches on iOS With AI-Powered Emotional Journaling and Evidence-Based Psychological TechniquesLONDON, ONTARIO, May 6, 2025 — Mental Detox, a mobile application for emotional journaling and psychological self-help, is now available on the App Store. The app combines AI-assisted journaling with structured psychological support based on clinically validated techniques.Mental Detox is designed as a between-session tool for individuals managing stress, anxiety, and sleep difficulties. The app is not a medical device and does not replace professional care. Its purpose is to provide daily structured support between consultations with a specialist or in situations where access to professional help is limited.The application operates through three separate AI modules, each addressing a distinct area of psychological self-help. The Anxiety Assistant supports users experiencing acute anxiety in real time, applying techniques matched to the user's primary symptom — physical, cognitive, or emotional. The Universal Assistant addresses chronic stress, emotional overwhelm, and daily mood regulation, with a focus on listening before offering structured support. The Sleep Assistant guides users through falling asleep or returning to sleep after nighttime awakening, adapting its approach based on the user's current conditions and prior session history.Each module draws from peer-reviewed psychological research. Techniques incorporated into the app include Slow Exhale Breathing (Zaccaro et al., 2018), Box Breathing as used in US military stress protocols, Grounding 5-4-3-2-1 (Najavits, 2002), CBT Thought Challenging (Beck, 1979), ACT Cognitive Defusion (Hayes et al., 2006), Progressive Muscle Relaxation (Jacobson, 1938), DBT TIPP protocol (Linehan, 1993), Self-Compassion (Neff, 2003), Expressive Writing (Pennebaker, 1986), and Cognitive Shuffle for sleep onset (Beaudoin, 2013). Technique selection is automatic and based on the user's symptom profile, diary entries, and session context. The system applies one technique at a time to avoid cognitive overload during distress.The app includes a crisis protocol that is active across all three modules. Before any other processing, the AI scans each message for signals of suicidal ideation, self-harm, dissociation, or immediate danger, and responds with acknowledgment, direct questions about current safety, and crisis helpline numbers specific to the user's country.Mental Detox supports six languages: English, Ukrainian, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. All AI responses are delivered in the user's selected language, including technique instructions and crisis resources.Mental Detox is available on the App Store:Website: https://mental-detox.app Contact:Andriy Rukhlyadkorukhlyadko@gmail.com+1 548 468 0993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.