Governor Lamont Announces Start of Major Rehabilitation Work on Northbound Span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge

(NEW LONDON, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project is entering its next phase, with major work beginning on the northbound span of this critical I-95 crossing over the Thames River between New London and Groton.

This work includes a range of structural and safety improvements. Crews will strengthen and repair structural steel, replace bearings, and install a new bridge deck and joints. Additional work includes repairing concrete substructures, replacing approach slabs, upgrading bridge barriers and fencing, installing new lighting, replacing overhead sign structures, and completing full painting of the superstructure. These improvements will enhance safety, reliability, and the long-term performance of the bridge.

This phase of the overall rehabilitation project, led by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), is anticipated to be completed by 2030 and is supported by a 90% federal and 10% state funding split.

This work builds on substantial progress already completed on both bridges, including steel strengthening repairs on the truss approaches and main spans over the Thames River. To date, more than 135,000 rivets have been replaced, reinforcing critical structural connections and improving the overall strength and durability of the bridge.

“This project shows Connecticut is tackling complex infrastructure challenges and delivering results for the southeastern region of our state,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Upgrading this bridge restores access for oversized vehicles and strengthens a key freight corridor, thanks to the crews getting this work done on time. I applaud the advocacy of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for collaborating with our administration to secure these important funds so we could move this project forward.”

“This phase brings significant construction to one of the busiest highways in the region, and we are asking the public for patience as this work moves forward,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Drivers should slow down, stay alert, and move over to give our crews the space they need to work safely. I thank Governor Lamont and our federal, state, and local partners for their continued support of this major, multi-year infrastructure project.”

“The Gold Star Memorial Bridge will be the gold standard – in strength, efficiency, and beauty,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “Millions who use this vital artery will benefit from the state-of-the-art reconstruction underway. This iconic bridge connects people to jobs, recreation, loved ones, and more, and I’ll continue working and fighting for the needed resources.”

“It’s always a tough task getting big, multi-year projects like these to the finish line, but the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is proof of what is possible when government makes real investment in infrastructure that people use every day,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “I’m proud our federal delegation was able to secure these funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and am grateful to our state and local partners, as well as our dedicated construction and engineering crews, for keeping us on schedule and minimizing disruptions to commuters in Connecticut.”

“Congress passed the Infrastructure Law nearly five years ago in 2021, and the bill is still powering major projects and creating good jobs in our state,” Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said. “With southeastern Connecticut’s economy on the rise, centered around the surging hiring and facility expansion at Electric Boat, these repairs will ensure the Gold Star Bridge is ready to safely carry more vehicles over the Thames River each day. Crucially, the increased strength of the bridge will allow it to support higher-weight vehicles, reducing traffic on local roads.”

A new traffic configuration will take effect on Saturday, May 30, 2026, to support construction. Northbound traffic will be shifted onto the southbound bridge to maintain travel during the work. This crossover will reduce the five southbound lanes to three and create two northbound lanes on the southbound structure, separated by a steel barrier. Speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour in both directions for the duration of this configuration. This approach allows crews to safely complete deck replacement and structural repairs while keeping the corridor open.

WATCH: Animation of the new traffic pattern

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge carries I-95 over the Thames River and serves as a critical link for the movement of people and goods throughout the Northeast. Opened in 1943, it is the largest bridge structure in Connecticut. Combined, the two bridges carry more than 120,000 vehicles each day in both directions across the river, rail lines, and local roads between New London and Groton. Its steel truss system is made up of thousands of individual components, each essential to the strength and stability of the structure.

The projects are being delivered in coordinated phases that allow traffic to continue moving during construction. It includes a project labor agreement with the building trades, supporting more than 200 jobs and workforce development opportunities.

This investment will improve safety, reduce detours for oversized vehicles, and support reliable travel and freight movement along the I-95 corridor.

To learn more about the project, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/projects/gold-star-memorial-bridge.