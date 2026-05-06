Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

POWIDZ, Poland – The cargo door dropped open, the Polish countryside stretched out below, and another bundle tumbled into the sky for the troops waiting on the ground.

For 12 days over central Poland, U.S. and Polish Airmen tested their shared tactical airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1, a bilateral training event held April 13-24, 2026, at the Polish air force's 33rd Airlift Base.

The exercise brought C-130H Hercules crews from the Missouri Air National Guard's 139th Airlift Wing together with Polish air force counterparts for a training regimen designed to sharpen mobility competencies and test combined mission execution under realistic conditions.

Crews flew low-level routes through Polish airspace, executed airland operations and airdropped cargo in scored aerial delivery events, all in coordination with Polish forces on the ground.

"None of this would have been possible had Detachment 1 not been here for the previous 14 years building those relationships with our host nation," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Namyslowski, commander of the 52d Operations Group's Detachment 1, the permanently stationed U.S. unit at Łask Air Base that hosted and coordinated the exercise.

The training culminated April 24 in "Rodeo Day," a competition-style capstone event that put U.S. and Polish crews head-to-head in tactical airlift and airdrop events, scoring accuracy, timing and crew coordination. Three C-130Hs flew in formation over Polish skies while ground crews measured landing zones and marked drop points on the flight line below.

The scenarios were realistic by design, organizers said. For the 139th Airlift Wing's 180th Airlift Squadron, the exercise offered something no stateside training can replicate; real airspace, real partners and real stakes.

Crews integrated with Polish partners at the tactical level and rehearsed the kind of rapid mobility operations that would be called upon in an actual contingency. This included equipment and personnel airdrops, as well as fighter escort and Dissimilar Air Combat Training scenarios with Polish F-16s and MiG-29s.

Ten Airmen, one mission

Ten Airmen. One mission. And an entire Allied air force to support.

That's the math behind the 52nd Operations Group's Detachment 1, a geographically separated unit permanently stationed alongside the Polish air force and it's precisely what made exercise Hussar Saber 26-1 take off, unit members said.

That integration, U.S. and Polish crews planning, flying and competing together, is the core purpose of Hussar Saber and the mission of Detachment 1. Training as one unified, lethal force ensures NATO Allies and partners remain ready to safeguard vital transatlantic trade routes, defend critical infrastructure and protect the shared security and economic prosperity of Europe and the United States, organizers said.

“As an exercise host and a permanent U.S. forces presence in Poland, the 52nd OG, Detachment 1’s mission is to enhance regional security and build partnership capacity to ensure interoperability with the Polish Air Force,” Namyslowski said. "In preparation for Hussar Saber 26-1, we were conducting a full planning series with conferences involving the participating units.”

That kind of interoperability isn't built in a single sortie. It's built over years of shared training, common procedures and the kind of trust that only comes from operating side by side, detachment leaders said.

"With a very limited footprint of 10 people, we can stand up operations on a moment's notice and bring in a unit for full flying operations," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Bell, Detachment 1 director of operations. "It's good practice for the Air Force to show what we can do with smaller numbers while still supporting the mission."

Hussar Saber is one of several recurring exercises coordinated by 52nd OG, Detachment 1 each year and serves as an important component of collective defense by reinforcing partnerships and ensuring the rapid response to U.S. interests in Europe and around the globe.

Behind the scenes, Detachment 1 managed all logistical support alongside their Polish partners, from lodging to transportation and infrastructure; all before a single aircraft ever took off.

That ability to punch far above its weight is by design. The detachment's Airmen are deliberately selected and organized for maximum versatility, each filling roles well beyond their primary specialty.

"The nature of Detachment 1's makeup -- 10 personnel from varying backgrounds, one-deep shops -- is the definition of staying Saber Sharp," Bell said. "It's not only being good at your job but being ready for anything. Not saying, 'That's not my job.' It's saying, 'Here's the task, I'll get it done.'"

That culture of adaptability, detachment leaders said, is inseparable from a decade of relationship-building with Polish Allies and home station support from Detachment 1’s headquarters at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

“Anytime we need support to make our mission happen, we definitely lean on the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, and they never hesitate to get it done,” Bell said. “The amount of work that our Polish partners put in to make sure these exercises go off without a hitch is staggering. And lastly, a huge thanks to the 139th AW for showing up super motivated, planning amazing missions and making it happen.”

For a detachment small enough to fit in a single van, the implications of what the Airmen enable are anything but modest. Forward presence, even a lean one, translates directly into the kind of interoperability that cannot be replicated from across an ocean, officials said.

When the final cargo bundle hit the ground on Rodeo Day, what the exercise had demonstrated was clear: U.S. and Polish Airmen had spent 12 days training as one force -- and when it counted, they were ready.