Informa Connect Announces the Launch of Construction IMPEX Canada in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa Connect, the producer of Toronto’s leading trade show for the construction industry, The Buildings Show, is proud to announce the launch of Construction IMPEX Canada , a groundbreaking event that will bring global perspectives, innovative products, and cutting-edge solutions to the Canadian construction industry. The inaugural event will take place at the Cohere Centre in Ottawa, serving as a top-down buying event for the complete construction supply chain.Construction IMPEX Canada is poised to redefine the Canadian construction event landscape by offering a truly international platform for collaboration and innovation. Building on the legacy of The Buildings Show, which has long been recognized as a staple in the Canadian market, this new event will expand horizons by introducing global product sourcing and facilitated relationship building from buying group down to pro-services contractor acquisition.Key Highlights of Construction IMPEX Canada: Global Product Showcase : Featuring a diverse range of products and solutions from domestic and internationals suppliers ranging from advanced construction technologies and sustainable materials to seasonal items, tools and garden centre supplies.Expert-Led Sessions: Covering critical topics on supply chain efficiency, including tactics and insight into the best ways to position your material purchasing in Canada’s LBM supply arena.Networking Opportunities: Connecting professionals from Canada and abroad to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and build lasting partnerships.Focus on Sustainability: Highlighting global advancements in green building practices, energy-efficient designs, and circular construction methods.“We are excited to launch Construction IMPEX Canada in Ottawa, a city that represents the intersection of innovation and infrastructure,” said Glen Reynolds, Group Director, Informa Connect. “As the producer of The Buildings Show, we are committed to delivering events that not only address local industry needs but also bring global perspectives and solutions to the forefront. Construction IMPEX Canada will be a vital platform for professionals to explore cutting-edge products, gain international insights, and shape the future of Canada’s construction supply chain.”The event will cater to a diverse audience, including manufacturers, buying groups and distributors, retailers of lumber and construction materials, builders and renovators, government decision-makers, and suppliers of modular and panelised construction systems, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the construction ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors from around the world, discover innovative products, and connect with key decision makers in the Canadian LBM buying ecosystem.Why Ottawa?Ottawa, as Canada’s capital city, is uniquely positioned to host this international event. With its blend of key infrastructure and LBM buyer decision makers, historic architecture, and commitment to sustainability, Ottawa provides the perfect backdrop for a show that bridges local expertise with global innovation.For more information about Construction IMPEX Canada, including registration details and exhibitor opportunities, visit https://informaconnect.com/construction-impex-canada/ About Informa ConnectInforma Connect is a global leader in delivering events, digital content, and networking experiences that connect professionals and drive business growth. With a proven track record of producing industry-leading events like The Buildings Show and BUILDEX, Informa Connect is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration across industries.

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