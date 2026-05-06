Insight Editions Launches Insight France, Expanding Presence in French Market

Insight Editions – the leading popular culture publisher

A curated French-language imprint reimagining global pop culture through local voices, original publishing, and strategic distribution with Hachette Livre.

The ambition is not only to publish books, but to shape how these worlds are translated, interpreted, and elevated for a French audience.” — Rodolphe Lachat

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insight Editions, a publisher focused on film, television, gaming and popular culture, today announced the launch of Insight France, a new publishing initiative that expands the company’s international presence and strengthens its position in the French market. Insight France is a curated editorial platform designed to reinterpret global pop culture through a distinctly French lens.Insight Editions has appointed Rodolphe Lachat as publisher of Insight France. He will oversee editorial strategy and publishing operations, including the development of original French-language titles and the adaptation of the company’s existing catalog for local audiences. Lachat has more than 15 years of experience in publishing devoted to cinema, comics, animation, and entertainment culture.Insight France titles will be distributed by Hachette Livre, which will provide access to bookstores and retail channels across France and other French-speaking territories.The launch is part of Insight Editions’ broader international growth strategy. France is one of the leading markets for illustrated books, with an established retail network and a strong readership for visual and art-driven publishing.“France has an extraordinary tradition of illustrated publishing and visual culture,” said Raoul Goff, CEO of Insight Editions. “Establishing a dedicated presence allows us to better serve local readers and collaborate with creators working in the region.”Lachat previously founded Huginn & Muninn, a publishing house specializing in visual culture and entertainment. His work has contributed to the growth of pop culture publishing in France.“Pop culture is no longer a niche. It has become one of the dominant visual and narrative languages of our time,” Lachat said. “With Insight France, the ambition is not only to publish books, but to shape how these worlds are translated, interpreted, and elevated for a French audience with a strong tradition of visual culture. Working with Hachette Livre, one of the leading forces in pop culture publishing and distribution, was an obvious choice for us. Their reach and understanding of the French market make them the ideal partner to support the development of Insight France.”Insight France will begin publishing in summer 2026 with a selection of titles from Insight Editions’ global catalog, along with original projects developed for the French market. Initial titles include The Art of Guillermo Del toro’s Frankenstein and Harry Potter: The Official 25th Anniversary Book. The inaugural list reflects Insight’s core DNA, combining major international franchises with more auteur-driven projects, and balancing global brands with strong local creative voices.The program will also include original French-language titles, including an illustrated monograph on photographers Pierre et Gilles.About Insight EditionsInsight Editions is a publisher focused on film, television, gaming and popular culture. Based in California, the company produces companion books, art books and collectible editions in collaboration with studios, filmmakers and creators.About Rodolphe LachatRodolphe Lachat is a publisher specializing in books focused on art and visual culture. He has developed editorial projects across entertainment publishing in France for more than 15 years.

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