Myeshia Jefferson, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Founder and CEO of Beauty Makes Cents LLC

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Beauty, Wellness, Public Health, and Brand Strategy to Build Human-Centered Solutions That Strengthen CommunitiesHayward, California — Myeshia Jefferson is a TEDx speaker, international keynote speaker, author, beauty-wellness integration strategist, and health-equity advocate recognized for transforming the intersection of beauty, wellness, healthcare, and public health. With more than two decades of experience across the beauty, wellness, and healthcare sectors, Myeshia has built a career centered on advancing preventive care, improving access to health education, and helping organizations align growth with meaningful social impact.As the Founder and CEO of Beauty Makes Cents LLC, Myeshia leads a consulting firm grounded in the belief that business success and social responsibility must coexist, and that wellness should be treated not as a luxury, but as essential infrastructure. Through her signature C.E.N.T.S.™ Method, she partners with startups, corporations, nonprofits, policymakers, and community leaders to integrate preventive wellness, accessibility, equity, and sustainability directly into business models, workplace culture, and community initiatives.Her work spans equity-centered brand strategy, wellness programming, corporate engagement, and community-based initiatives designed to reduce burnout, improve trust, and strengthen long-term outcomes for underserved populations. Myeshia believes branding can and should serve as a tool for public good by connecting organizational growth with community health and measurable social impact.In addition to her consulting and speaking work, Myeshia is also a Medical Manicurist, Health Coach, and Co-Owner of Delane’s Natural Nail Care, a highly regarded, community-centered nail salon known for its commitment to non-toxic services, preventive care, hygiene education, and wellness-focused beauty experiences. Her lived experiences as both a small business owner and maternal health advocate have shaped her mission to reframe self-care as healthcare while expanding access to early intervention, health literacy, and preventive wellness services.Currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration at California State University, East Bay, Myeshia continues expanding her leadership nationally and internationally while advocating for healthcare systems and wellness models that are trusted, accessible, preventive, and human-centered.Myeshia attributes her success to resilience, community, and disciplined execution. She believes her journey has been shaped by lived experiences, including overcoming personal health adversity and navigating systemic barriers as a small business owner. Those experiences strengthened her commitment to building solutions that genuinely serve people while creating meaningful, measurable impact.She also credits strong relationships and collaboration as essential parts of her success. By listening carefully to the communities she serves and developing strategic partnerships with nonprofits, healthcare systems, and local leaders, Myeshia works to ensure her initiatives remain ethical, culturally relevant, and sustainable.Continuous learning and adaptability have also played major roles in her professional growth. Myeshia actively seeks mentorship, participates in accelerators, refines her strategies, and remains open to feedback and innovation. She believes this combination of purpose, persistence, and practical action has allowed her to successfully transform ideas into scalable systems and long-term progress.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Myeshia has received is that passion may open doors, but systems sustain impact. Early in her journey, she realized that deeply caring about people and communities alone was not enough to create lasting change. She learned the importance of building strong operational structures, measurable systems, financial discipline, and repeatable processes around her mission. That mindset shifted her focus from simply serving to building sustainable systems capable of creating long-term community impact.For young women entering the beauty, wellness, or healthcare industries, Myeshia encourages them to recognize that their voices, perspectives, and lived experiences are strengths rather than limitations. She believes innovation often comes from identifying needs and opportunities that others overlook. She also strongly encourages women to invest in education, certifications, and continuous professional development so their confidence is supported by strong competence and expertise.At the same time, Myeshia emphasizes the importance of understanding the business side early, including branding, pricing, contracts, financial management, and strategic operations. She believes talent alone is not enough to sustain long-term success without structure, discipline, and strong leadership skills. She also encourages women to seek mentors and communities that challenge, sharpen, and support them throughout their journeys.One of the greatest challenges Myeshia sees in her field is the disconnect between preventive healthcare and the everyday spaces where people naturally gather. She believes beauty and wellness professionals are often in positions to notice early warning signs of health concerns, yet they remain largely disconnected from broader healthcare systems. In her view, this creates missed opportunities for early intervention, education, and prevention.At the same time, Myeshia sees tremendous opportunity in community-based, technology-enabled solutions that improve access to care while reducing disparities. She believes AI, digital health tools, and remote engagement technologies are creating new pathways to meet people where they are rather than waiting for them to enter traditional healthcare systems. She also sees workforce development as a critical opportunity, particularly by training beauty professionals to serve as trusted wellness ambassadors within their communities.The values most important to Myeshia in both her professional and personal life are integrity, service, faith, resilience, and legacy. She believes integrity forms the foundation of leadership and trust, while service remains central to her mission of helping people feel seen, supported, and empowered. Faith continues guiding her decision-making and purpose, while resilience shapes how she approaches adversity, growth, and leadership.Driven by a vision of long-term community impact, Myeshia Jefferson continues building innovative, purpose-driven solutions that bridge beauty, wellness, technology, and public health—creating systems designed not only to improve outcomes, but to uplift people and communities for generations to come.Learn More about Myeshia Jefferson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Myeshia-Jefferson or through her website, https://www.beautymakescents.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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