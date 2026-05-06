Influential Women Profiles Laura Swain: Mindset and Mindfulness Coach and Founder of Trainer/Coach Laura Swain

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Strength Training, Mindfulness, and Human-Centered Coaching to Empower Lasting Wellness and ConfidenceLaura Swain is a seasoned personal trainer, entrepreneur, and wellness coach dedicated to helping individuals build confidence, strength, and long-term healthy lifestyles through compassionate, personalized fitness coaching. As the CEO and Founder of Trainer/Coach Laura Swain, Laura works with in-person clients throughout the San Jose area while also coaching online clients nationwide through customized fitness and wellness programs.Currently completing a mindfulness coaching certification, Laura integrates mindfulness practices into her training philosophy, combining strength training, traditional personal training, mindset work, and holistic wellness strategies to support both physical and emotional well-being. Her coaching style emphasizes honesty, safety, gradual confidence-building, and creating an environment where clients feel supported, empowered, and motivated throughout their fitness journeys.Certified as a personal trainer in the mid-2000s, Laura began her career training clients in homes and gyms before launching her own business in 2008. She later operated a physical training facility until 2020, when COVID-related closures prompted her to successfully pivot into online and hybrid coaching models. Her ability to adapt while maintaining strong client relationships reflects both her resilience and commitment to making fitness accessible and sustainable.Over the course of her career, Laura has led large weight-loss groups, helped clients achieve significant body transformations, worked with professional athletes, including boxers, and trained individuals across all age groups, including older adults. Her diverse experience has strengthened her ability to tailor programs to different fitness levels, lifestyles, and personal goals while fostering long-term growth and self-confidence.Laura also identified a common challenge many women experience during weightlifting — strain and discomfort in the hands, wrists, and forearms — and developed a product specifically designed to better support women’s hands during training. This innovation reflects her ongoing commitment to improving both performance and comfort for women in fitness environments.Laura attributes her success to her passion for helping people who feel they cannot achieve their fitness goals alone. She believes guiding clients through obstacles, celebrating their progress, and helping them accomplish goals they once thought were impossible is the most rewarding part of her work.For young women entering the health and fitness industry, Laura encourages them to lead with honesty, care, and consistency. She believes trainers should practice what they teach, focus on building confidence incrementally, and use mindfulness to support sustainable, long-term change rather than relying on unrealistic expectations or quick fixes.The values most important to Laura in both her professional and personal life are honesty, safety, empowerment, and creating meaningful experiences for others. She believes fitness should not only be effective, but also enjoyable and engaging, helping people feel stronger physically, mentally, and emotionally.In addition to her coaching work, Laura remains committed to ongoing professional development and mentorship. She is supported and referred by book coach Victoria Crosby, reflecting her dedication to personal growth, collaboration, and expanding her impact beyond traditional fitness coaching.Outside of work, Laura enjoys volleyball, spending time at the beach, and maintaining an active, balanced lifestyle. Through her business and coaching philosophy, she continues helping clients improve their overall health while building resilience, confidence, and lasting positive change.Learn More about Laura Swain:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Laura-Swain or through her website, https://coachlauraswain.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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