Influential Women Profiles: Ashley Sutton, Global Senior Product Marketing Manager at Octave

KERNERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Public Safety Marketing Strategy and First Responder Support Through Cross-Cultural Collaboration and InnovationKernersville, North Carolina — Ashley Sutton is a seasoned marketing professional specializing in public safety technology and global product marketing strategy. She currently serves as Global Senior Product Marketing Manager at Octave, where she leads the development and execution of global marketing campaigns supporting public safety agencies and first responders across the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.In her role, Ashley helps shape thought leadership initiatives, account-based marketing strategies, and go-to-market campaigns designed to address the evolving needs of emergency communications, dispatch, and public safety operations. She also played a key role in defining and productizing managed services for public safety organizations, helping create scalable solutions that improve operational efficiency while supporting the well-being of first responders working in high-pressure environments.Ashley entered the public safety technology sector in 2019 when she joined CentralSquare Technologies despite having no prior experience in the industry. Through mentorship, adaptability, and a strong commitment to learning, she quickly developed expertise working across regional teams and supporting clients ranging from traditional law enforcement agencies to nontraditional dispatch environments such as industrial campuses and amusement parks.Her professional approach emphasizes continuous learning, collaboration across cultures and regions, and creating marketing strategies that closely align with the real-world challenges and operational needs of users in critical public safety environments.Academically, Ashley earned her Master’s Degree in Marketing from Durham University Business School, where she balanced her graduate studies alongside competitive athletics. She also holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Marketing from Winthrop University. In addition to her formal education, Ashley continues pursuing professional development through certifications in areas including Digital Marketing Foundations and SMART Goal Setting while remaining actively engaged with industry trends and public safety organizations.Ashley attributes much of her success to the manager who took a chance on her early in her career and provided both mentorship and structure as she entered the public safety technology space. She also credits her graduate education and her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth for helping shape her leadership style and career trajectory.For young women entering the technology and public safety industries, Ashley encourages them to be confident, visible, and intentional in how they present themselves professionally. She believes every interaction matters and advises women to begin by simply introducing themselves, engaging openly across languages and cultures, and focusing on building meaningful professional relationships that can support long-term career development.Ashley sees one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field as navigating the realities of a traditionally male-dominated industry while helping increase female representation, visibility, and confidence within leadership and technology roles. She also believes significant opportunities exist in addressing cultural and regional differences across global markets while developing solutions that better support the mental health and well-being of first responders.The values most important to Ashley in both her professional and personal life are continuous growth, confidence, collaboration, and supporting others. She is especially passionate about initiatives focused on first responder wellness and community impact. Outside of work, Ashley also dedicates time to volunteer efforts related to animal welfare and community support.Known for her adaptability, global perspective, and commitment to meaningful innovation, Ashley Sutton continues to help organizations deliver practical, people-centered solutions that strengthen public safety operations and support those serving on the front lines of emergency response.Learn More about Ashley Sutton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ashley-sutton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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