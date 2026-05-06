AI in Bioinformatics Market to Hit $37.63B by 2030, Driven by Advanced Analytics – TBRC Insights

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AI in Bioinformatics Market Expected to Reach $37.63 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $37.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The AI in bioinformatics sector is experiencing remarkable growth as artificial intelligence technologies become increasingly integral to biological data analysis. This field combines AI capabilities with bioinformatics to enhance the interpretation of complex biological information, propelling advances in healthcare and research. Below is a detailed overview of the current market status, factors driving expansion, regional trends, and emerging prospects.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the AI in Bioinformatics Market

The AI in bioinformatics market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, with its value rising from $6.14 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $8.81 billion in 2026. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.6%. Such substantial growth during the historical period can be linked to the increasing volume of genomic data, widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies, growing funding for bioinformatics research, early incorporation of machine learning in life sciences, and the broadening scope of public biological databases.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong upward trajectory, reaching $37.63 billion by 2030 at a similar CAGR of 43.7%. Key factors fueling this projected growth include the rising demand for precision medicine, the expanding use of AI-driven clinical decision support systems, increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development, progress in deep learning architectures, and the pressing need to accelerate drug development timelines. Important trends anticipated during this period encompass AI-enabled genomic data analysis, automated drug discovery and target identification, integration of multi-omics platforms, cloud-based bioinformatics workflows, and sophisticated predictive modeling for protein structures.

Explanation of AI in Bioinformatics and Its Role

AI in bioinformatics refers to the implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms and techniques to process and interpret vast and complex biological datasets. Bioinformatics itself involves managing data types like genomic sequences, protein structures, and other biological information crucial for understanding living systems. By leveraging AI, researchers can extract meaningful insights from these large datasets more efficiently and accurately, driving innovation in fields such as genomics, molecular biology, and personalized medicine.

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Key Drivers Boosting Growth in the AI in Bioinformatics Market

One of the main forces propelling the growth of AI applications in bioinformatics is the rising number of clinical trials worldwide. Clinical trials are meticulously designed medical studies involving human subjects to test the safety and effectiveness of new treatments, drugs, devices, or therapies. AI plays a vital role in these trials by analyzing patient information from electronic health records and other sources to identify eligible candidates who meet specific criteria, thereby improving recruitment efficiency and targeting accuracy.

To illustrate, as of May 2023, ClinicalTrials.gov recorded 452,604 registered clinical trials globally, with 64,838 actively recruiting participants. This number has increased significantly from over 365,000 trials reported at the start of 2021, highlighting a growing demand for AI tools to manage and optimize clinical research processes. This surge in clinical trials is a major factor driving the adoption and advancement of AI in bioinformatics.

Regional Developments and Market Expansion Patterns

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the AI in bioinformatics market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers a broad spectrum of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth opportunities.

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