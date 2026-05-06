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The Business Research Company's Report on the Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trends of Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Expected to grow to $10.73 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant shifts as advanced therapeutic products gain prominence, driving demand for specialized outsourcing services. As companies increasingly rely on external partners to navigate the complexities of developing and manufacturing innovative treatments, the advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, influential players, and regional trends shaping this evolving sector.

Size and Growth Forecast of the Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market

The advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market has demonstrated steady growth in recent years. Projections indicate it will expand from $8.41 billion in 2025 to $8.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This rise during the historical period is largely due to factors such as an increasing biologics pipeline, costly in-house manufacturing processes, a growing incidence of oncology and rare diseases, shortages in specialized internal expertise, and the globalization of clinical trials.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $10.73 billion by 2030, with the same CAGR of 5.0%. The forecasted growth stems from wider adoption of personalized medicine, scale-up of commercial cell and gene therapies, escalating regulatory complexities, an influx of funding into biotech startups, and the heightened demand for quicker product launches. Key developments anticipated include greater outsourcing of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, increased demand for comprehensive contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, expanded viral vector production capabilities, intensified focus on regulatory compliance, and accelerated outsourcing of clinical trials for rare and complex diseases.

Understanding Advanced Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical outsourcing involves contracting external providers for specialized pharmaceutical services related to cutting-edge therapies. These advanced therapies often encompass cell and gene therapies, personalized medicines, biologics, and other innovative treatments. Outsourcing allows companies to access specialized expertise, technology, and capabilities required for the development, testing, and manufacturing of these complex products, enabling faster and more efficient market entry.

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Key Factors Fueling Market Expansion in Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

The rapid uptake of cell and gene therapies stands out as a primary driver propelling the growth of the advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market. These therapies represent groundbreaking medical solutions that utilize living cells or genetic material to treat or cure diseases. Outsourcing in this context provides access to experienced providers with proven expertise, helping pharmaceutical companies save time and resources that would otherwise be spent building internal teams.

For example, in March 2024, IQVIA Holdings Inc., a prominent US-based firm specializing in advanced analytics and clinical research solutions for life sciences, reported that global spending on cell and gene therapies surged to $5.9 billion in 2023. This marked a 38% increase compared to 2022, underscoring the accelerated adoption of these treatments and its consequent impact on the outsourcing market.

Regional Outlook of the Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region within the advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market. The comprehensive market report covers multiple geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges that will influence the overall global market trajectory in the coming years.

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