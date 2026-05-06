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The Business Research Company's Adalimumab, Infliximab & Etanercept Biosimilars Market to reach $8.04B by 2030 at 10.1% CAGR

Expected to grow to $8.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for biosimilars of adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept has been expanding rapidly as these treatments gain wider acceptance and utilization. With ongoing developments in healthcare and increasing awareness of biosimilar options, this sector is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this space.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars

The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $4.96 billion in 2025 to $5.47 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This historical growth is largely due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, the high cost of original biologic drugs, growing awareness about biosimilars, advances in biologic manufacturing processes, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $8.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this future growth include advancements in precision medicine, the expansion of biosimilar pipelines, rising healthcare spending, greater adoption of digital health technologies, and an aging population. Key trends during this period will involve wider biosimilar acceptance and market penetration, the development of cost-effective TNF-alpha inhibitors, regulatory approvals and favorable policies, growth in hospital and retail pharmacy networks, and personalized treatment strategies.

Understanding the Role of Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars

Adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars represent a new generation of therapies that block tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), a key inflammatory mediator. For example, infliximab biosimilars are chimeric monoclonal antibodies targeting TNF-alpha and are widely used to treat immune system disorders. These biosimilars offer effective alternatives to original biologics by providing similar therapeutic benefits while potentially lowering treatment costs.

View the full adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market report:

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Growing Autoimmune Disease Rates Boosting Market Demand

One of the primary forces driving the expansion of the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases. These conditions arise when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells. The drugs adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept act as TNF-alpha inhibitors, offering treatment options for a variety of autoimmune disorders. For instance, Johns Hopkins University reported in 2023 that roughly 10 million people in the United States, or about 3% of the population, suffer from autoimmune diseases. This widespread prevalence underlines the increasing demand for biosimilar therapies in this category.

Supportive Regulatory and Manufacturing Advances Encouraging Market Expansion

In addition to disease prevalence, improvements in biologics manufacturing and positive government regulations have helped foster market growth. Enhanced production techniques make biosimilars more accessible and affordable, while regulatory agencies worldwide are establishing frameworks that support biosimilar approvals and use. These factors combine to create a favorable environment for broader adoption and expansion of biosimilar treatments.

North America’s Leading Position in the Biosimilars Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market. The regional market analysis includes other key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently dominates, other regions are also showing promising growth potential due to increasing healthcare investments and expanding biosimilar awareness.

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