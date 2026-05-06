As Californians celebrate 4/20, State highlights safe, responsible cannabis use

April 17, 2026

Sacramento – If you intend to celebrate the unofficial cannabis holiday on Monday, 4/20, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) has a simple reminder: keep safety in mind and purchase from only licensed cannabis retailers.

Licensed cannabis retailers offer products that are tested, accurately labeled, and tracked through the state’s regulatory system. Consumers are encouraged to use tools like the Real California Cannabis website to verify a retailer’s license and find licensed businesses near them.

“The best cannabis experiences start with products you can trust,” said DCC Director Clint Kellum. “By purchasing from licensed retailers, consumers can be confident their products meet the state’s strict safety standards. As we near 10 years since the passage of Proposition 64, we encourage Californians to celebrate responsibly—start low, go slow, and keep safety top of mind.”

DCC notes that cannabis affects individuals differently depending on factors such as THC content, method of consumption, and personal tolerance. Higher-potency products, including concentrates and vape cartridges, may have stronger effects than expected, especially for new cannabis users. Additionally, edibles can take up to 2 hours to start working and up to 4 hours to fully feel the effects—wait before consuming more.

To help ensure safe use this 4/20:

Start with low doses and increase gradually

Read product instructions

Do not drive or operate machinery while impaired

Understand product labeling, including THC content

DCC also urges consumers to store cannabis products safely to prevent accidental exposure. Cannabis products should be kept out of reach of children and pets.

Additional safety tips include:

Store cannabis in locked, child-resistant containers

Keep cannabis in its original packaging

Reseal packaging after use

Dispose of cannabis products securely

Consumers can find additional safety information and learn where cannabis businesses are allowed throughout the state, by visiting DCC’s interactive “Where cannabis businesses are allowed” map.

For more information about responsible cannabis use and where to find licensed retailers: visit responsible cannabis and Real CA Cannabis.

The Department of Cannabis Control licenses and regulates commercial cannabis activity within California. DCC works closely with all stakeholders, including businesses and local jurisdictions, to create a sustainable legal cannabis industry and a safe and equitable marketplace. DCC develops and implements progressive cannabis policies with robust protections for public health, safety, and the environment.

To learn more about the California cannabis market, state licenses or laws, visit www.cannabis.ca.gov.