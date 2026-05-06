California marks 10 years since voter-approved cannabis legalization

April 20, 2026 SACRAMENTO – California has cleared more than 215,000 cannabis convictions and disrupted $1.2 billion in illicit cannabis activity over the past decade, Governor Gavin Newsom announced today, as the state marks 10 years since voters approved the Newsom-led Proposition 64 in 2016. Last updated on April 20th, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.