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California marks 10 years since voter-approved cannabis legalization

SACRAMENTO – California has cleared more than 215,000 cannabis convictions and disrupted $1.2 billion in illicit cannabis activity over the past decade, Governor Gavin Newsom announced today, as the state marks 10 years since voters approved the Newsom-led Proposition 64 in 2016.

Last updated on April 20th, 2026

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California marks 10 years since voter-approved cannabis legalization

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