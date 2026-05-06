The Veterinary Services Market is Expected to Grow to $237 Billion by 2030, Achieving a 7.4% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary services sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by various factors including a surge in pet ownership and an expansion of animal healthcare facilities. This evolving market is expected to continue its upward trajectory as advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences shape its future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends within this vital industry.

Projected Expansion of the Veterinary Services Market by 2026

The veterinary services market has been steadily expanding, with its value expected to increase from $165.98 billion in 2025 to $177.89 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market’s historical growth is largely fueled by a rising population of pets, intensified livestock farming activities, heightened awareness about animal health, the proliferation of veterinary hospitals and clinics, and supportive government policies related to animal welfare.

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Future Outlook and Growth Trajectory Towards 2030

Looking ahead, the veterinary services sector is anticipated to experience continued robust growth, reaching $237.06 billion by 2030 with an expected CAGR of 7.4%. Factors propelling this expansion include the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, a growing demand for mobile veterinary services, advances in genetic and pathology testing, increased uptake of preventive healthcare measures, and the enlargement of specialty and referral veterinary clinics. Key trends predicted for this period include wider use of mobile veterinary care, rising specialty practices, more frequent onsite and offsite laboratory diagnostics, stronger emphasis on wellness and preventive care programs, and increased spending on the health of companion animals.

Understanding the Scope of Veterinary Services

Veterinary services encompass a broad range of care provided to pets, farm animals, and wildlife in zoos and parks. This includes consultations, treatments, and medication offered through animal hospitals and veterinary clinics. The primary goal is to enhance animal health and longevity by addressing medical needs and promoting wellbeing.

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Companion Animal Adoption as a Major Market Driver

One of the strongest forces behind the veterinary services market’s growth is the increasing adoption of companion animals. These animals, typically domesticated pets, fulfill not only physical needs but also emotional and social roles within households. The rising trend of adopting pets is influenced by greater awareness around mental health and emotional support, with many people turning to animals to alleviate stress and provide companionship in today’s fast-paced world. Veterinary care plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing health issues for these pets while also helping to prevent diseases that can transfer between animals and humans. For example, in July 2024, the US-based Insurance Zebra Pet Adoption Statistics reported that in 2023, 3.2 million dogs entered shelters across America, marking a slight increase from the previous year. Additionally, in 2022, about 44.5% of US households owned a dog. This growing pet population is a key factor driving demand for veterinary services.

Regional Leadership in the Veterinary Services Market

In 2025, North America stood as the leading region in the veterinary services market, holding the largest share. Asia-Pacific followed as the second-largest market. The overall analysis includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the market’s development.

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