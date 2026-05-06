Stay-at-Home Mom Creates AI Pop Artist Elaris Evolet to Sing the Songs She Writes in Secret

Elaris Evolet, an AI pop artist created by a Greenville mother of two to bring her original songs about motherhood, marriage, and chasing dreams to life.

A Greenville mother of two uses AI to transform her private songs about motherhood, marriage, and chasing dreams into pop artist Elaris Evolet.

AI gives the songs a voice, but the lyrics, the feelings, and the stories are mine.” — Karen Hamlett

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Hamlett, a stay-at-home mother of two in Greenville, North Carolina, always wanted to be a singer. But without the voice she imagined for herself, she found another way to bring her songs to life. She created Elaris Evolet, an anonymous AI-assisted pop artist who performs the lyrics Hamlett writes from her own lived experience.

Elaris Evolet is part digital artist, part creative alter ego, and part emotional diary. Hamlett writes original songs about motherhood, marriage, identity, emotional struggle, and the private chaos of everyday life. She then uses AI music tools, including Suno, along with self-made visuals and videos, to build a complete artist world around Elaris.

“I always wanted to be a singer, but I did not have the voice,” Hamlett said. “So I created one. AI gives the songs a voice, but the lyrics, the feelings, and the stories are mine.”

The project began as a private creative escape. In the quiet moments between family responsibilities, Hamlett started turning her thoughts into lyrics. Some songs came from the exhaustion and beauty of motherhood. Others came from the harder realities of adult life, including the challenges that can exist inside a marriage. Hamlett and her husband remain married, but like many couples, they have faced real problems. Her music does not present life as perfect. Instead, it gives those complicated emotions somewhere to go.

That honesty has become the foundation of Elaris Evolet. The project’s central message is simple: AI sings it. I lived it.

For Hamlett, Elaris is not just a novelty or a technology experiment. She is a way to finally hear songs that might otherwise have stayed hidden in notebooks, phone notes, and late-night thoughts. Hamlett writes the lyrics, shapes the mood, chooses the sound, develops the visual style, and creates the short-form videos that introduce Elaris to the world.

“Elaris is the version of the dream that did not disappear,” Hamlett said. “She sings the things I was too afraid to say, or maybe never had the chance to sing myself.”

The rise of AI music has sparked debate about creativity, authorship, and what makes a song meaningful. Elaris Evolet offers one answer: technology can be a tool, but the story still matters. In Hamlett’s case, AI is not replacing human emotion. It is helping her express it. The voice may be AI-assisted, but the songs come from a real person navigating motherhood, marriage, disappointment, hope, and the need to remain creative while caring for others.

Hamlett’s work also reflects a new path for independent creators who may not have access to traditional music industry resources. She is not waiting for a studio, label, producer, or perfect circumstances. Using the tools available to her, she is building an artist from home and sharing the results through TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms.

The visual side of Elaris Evolet is part of the story as well. Hamlett created the look and atmosphere of the artist to match the emotional tone of the songs. The result is a cinematic, sometimes dark, sometimes vulnerable pop identity that allows the music to feel both fictional and deeply personal.

Elaris Evolet speaks to anyone who has carried a dream quietly for years, especially people who have felt that family life, marriage, age, fear, or circumstance pushed that dream out of reach. Hamlett’s story suggests that creative dreams do not always disappear. Sometimes they return in a different form.

Listeners can follow Elaris Evolet on TikTok, hear Elaris Evolet on Spotify, and watch a featured Elaris Evolet YouTube Short.

Elaris Evolet is an anonymous AI-assisted independent music project created by Greenville, North Carolina songwriter and stay-at-home mother Karen Hamlett. Hamlett writes original songs inspired by motherhood, marriage, identity, emotional chaos, and the private parts of life people often carry quietly. She uses AI music tools and self-made visuals to bring those songs to life through the digital artist Elaris Evolet.

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