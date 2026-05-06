ICE Deports Criminal Illegal Alien Convicted of Attempting to Murder Her Newborn Son

She was deported after serving eight years in a New York prison for second-degree attempted murder of her one-day-old son

WASHINGTON –– The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials deported a Honduran illegal alien who had been convicted for trying to smother her one-day-old son with a pillow.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos, an illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Despite being originally sentenced to 16 years in prison, she appealed and her sentence was reduced to 10 years. Local authorities cooperated with ICE and notified ICE law enforcement about her upcoming release.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos

ICE arrested Aparicio-Santos on April 7 and deported her on April 15.

“This monster attempted to KILL her own child the day he was born,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The Obama administration released this attempted murderer into our country. Thanks to cooperation by law enforcement and our ICE officers, this barbaric criminal is out of our country. We need cooperation from state and local politicians to get criminals like this out of our country. Together, we can make America safe again.”

Aparicio-Santos illegally entered the country in 2014 and was released by the Obama administration. She received a final order of removal from an Immigration Judge on April 17, 2014.

On September 16, 2017, ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Aparicio-Santos after she was initially arrested by Suffolk County police for first-degree reckless endangerment. ICE lodged a second detainer in December of 2018 while she was serving her sentence.

7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. Partnerships with law enforcement are critical to having the resources DHS needs to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country. When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence to find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities.

# # #