MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Arrests Murderers, Child Predators, Violent Assailants, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will not back down from going after illegal criminal aliens to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including murder, sex abuse of a minor, assault, cocaine trafficking, and aggravated robbery.

“While sanctuary politicians are busy protecting criminal illegal aliens, the NICE men and women of ICE are risking their lives to go after heinous criminals including murderers, pedophiles, violent assailants, and other public safety threats,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “By taking these criminal illegal aliens off our streets, ICE is putting the safety of Americans first. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Bonifacio Diaz-Cuevas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Brooklyn, New York.

Jonathan Alberto Miranda-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sex abuse of a minor in Rockville, Maryland.

Onedelio Ramos-Funez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault in Wake County, North Carolina.

Julio Cesar Chavez-Valdenea, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas.

Wilmer Labarca-Ysea, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for cocaine trafficking (400 grams or more but less than 150 kilograms) in Hialeah, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #