SANCTUARY CALAMITY: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist After Governor Spanberger and Fairfax Sanctuary Politicians RELEASED Him From Jail

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien charged with raping a child, released by Governor Abigail Spanberger and Fairfax sanctuary politicians.

On May 1, ICE law enforcement arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after his appearance in Fairfax County Court. Garcia had been arrested in June of 2025 for felony charges of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, use of a computer to commit sex offense with a minor, and distributing drugs to a minor.

Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia

Following his initial arrest in June, ICE lodged a detainer asking Fairfax County sanctuary politicians to not release this illegal alien from jail back onto the streets. Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians REFUSED to cooperate with ICE. Garcia was allowed to leave court without ICE being notified.

“Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Fairfax, Virginia refused to cooperate with ICE and RELEASED this child rapist from jail back onto the streets,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This criminal illegal alien from Guatemala has been charged with raping a child under 13, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, and distributing drugs to a minor. Thanks to our brave law enforcement, this sicko is out of our communities. Governor Spanberger and Fairfax sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives by releasing criminals from jail into American neighborhoods.”

Garcia first came into the U.S. illegally near Eagle Pass, Texas in October of 2023. He was then released by the Biden administration into the country. In February of 2025, an Immigration Judge in Virginia issued Garcia a final order of removal.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

This is not the first example of sanctuary policies endangering residents of Fairfax County, which has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime in recent months:

In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.

In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, another illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death.

after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death. In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home.

after fatally stabbing a man inside his home. In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop.

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