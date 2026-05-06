Rib Shack Smoke House to Host May 20 Fundraiser Supporting OPS Board Member Ricky Smith’s Recovery

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rib Shack Smoke House will host a fundraising day Wednesday, May 20, to support Ricky Smith as he continues his recovery following a major health journey, with 20% of all sales proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. going toward support efforts for Smith.

The fundraiser will be held at Rib Shack Smoke House, 10841 Q St., Suite 105, in Omaha. Customers can participate by dining in, ordering takeout, calling in orders, placing online orders or using catering services. Third-party delivery orders are not included in the fundraiser.

Smith recently prepared for his final surgery, scheduled for April 23 at Bergan Mercy, after eight months of being unable to work. While the surgery marks a major milestone, Smith’s recovery continues with ongoing expenses for medications, wound care and other essentials tied to the healing process.

“At Rib Shack, we know what it means to fight through hard seasons with faith, family and a whole lot of community love,” said Jackie Robbins, owner of Rib Shack Smoke House. “When somebody is trying to get back on their feet, you don’t just say, ‘We’re praying for you,’ and keep walking. You pull up a chair, you serve a plate, you pass the word and you help carry them. That’s what this day is about for Ricky.”

Smith’s sister, Danasia, said the support will help her brother continue moving forward after months of physical, emotional and financial challenges.

“Ricky has been through one of the hardest seasons of his life, but he has never stopped being grateful,” Danasia said. “For eight months, prayers, messages, donations and encouragement have helped carry him. This final surgery gives us hope that he can finally turn a corner, but recovery does not end when surgery is over. The money raised will help with medications, wound care and the everyday needs that come with healing. More than anything, it reminds Ricky he is not walking this road alone.”

Supporters also can donate through Smith’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/1c559125. Additional funds will be raised through raffle items, special shirts in support of Smith and a $25 gift card donated to the raffle. Smith’s family will be onsite from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

About Rib Shack Smoke House

Rib Shack Smoke House is a family-owned Omaha barbecue and soul food restaurant operated by Jackie and Malcolm Robbins. The restaurant’s story began in St. Louis, where the Robbins family built Rib Shack around family recipes, St. Louis-style barbecue and Southern comfort food before relocating their journey to Omaha after Malcolm’s serious health challenges and eventual heart transplant. Rib Shack reopened in Omaha with a spirit of faith, resilience and community, serving favorites such as St. Louis-style ribs, smoked wings, rib tips, collard greens, mac and cheese and from-scratch desserts. The restaurant is located at 10841 Q St., Suite 105, Omaha, NE 68137, and can be reached at 402-502-6695.

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