The Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is projected to grow to $8.4 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Reference Laboratory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary reference laboratory market is becoming an increasingly vital sector within animal healthcare, supporting diagnostics, treatment, and disease prevention. As more attention is given to animal health and zoonotic diseases, the market is positioned for significant growth in the coming years. Below is an updated look at market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends for this industry.

Projected Expansion and Market Size of Veterinary Reference Laboratories

The veterinary reference laboratory market has experienced rapid growth recently and is forecasted to continue this upward trajectory. From a market value of $4.82 billion in 2025, it is expected to increase to $5.39 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This historical surge is largely driven by factors such as the rising cases of infectious diseases in animals, growth in companion animal populations, expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics, heightened demand for precise disease diagnosis, and the development of livestock farming.

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Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.42 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 11.8%. This forecasted rise is attributed to technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, increased adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools, greater emphasis on preventive veterinary care, rising genomic testing in animals, and growing awareness around zoonotic disease surveillance. Important trends anticipated in this timeframe include enhanced veterinary diagnostic services, the rise of rapid point-of-care testing, integration of telemedicine into veterinary diagnostics, expanded livestock disease monitoring, and the innovation of multi-parameter testing panels.

Understanding the Role of Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary reference laboratories serve as crucial facilities that perform essential tasks such as diagnosing animal diseases, determining treatment options, preventing outbreaks, and ongoing monitoring. They provide veterinarians with accurate diagnostic results and expert analysis, which underpin effective animal healthcare management, disease control, and support for public health initiatives.

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Influence of Increasing Zoonotic Diseases on Market Growth

One of the most significant factors propelling the veterinary reference laboratory market is the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases—illnesses transmitted from animals to humans. These diseases often spread through direct contact, animal bites, or contaminated food and water. The increasing interaction between humans, domestic animals, and wildlife has created more opportunities for these pathogens to transfer, raising public health concerns. Veterinary reference labs play a vital role in controlling zoonotic diseases, promoting animal welfare, ensuring food safety, and protecting public health.

Supporting this, in February 2023, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a well-respected US-based independent think tank, reported that up to 75% of newly discovered or emerging infectious diseases, and 60% of known infectious diseases, have zoonotic origins. Globally, zoonoses account for around 2.7 million human deaths and approximately 2.5 billion disease cases annually. This critical health challenge is a key driver behind the expanding demand for veterinary reference laboratory services.

Significant Regional Players in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary reference laboratory market, reflecting strong infrastructure and widespread veterinary services. The comprehensive market report includes other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

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