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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Vaccines Market to grow at 6% CAGR (2026–2030), reaching $16.7B in revenue by 2030

Expected to grow to $16.79 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary vaccines sector has become increasingly vital as the health and welfare of animals gain more attention worldwide. With growing concerns about disease prevention in both livestock and companion animals, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, driving forces, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the veterinary vaccines industry.

Current and Projected Market Size in the Veterinary Vaccines Industry

The veterinary vaccines market has experienced robust growth recently and is projected to continue this trajectory. From a market size of $12.54 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $13.28 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $16.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%. This expansion is fueled by advances in vaccine research, increasing livestock populations, heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases, and supportive government policies promoting vaccination programs.

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Key Factors Contributing to Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind this market’s growth is the rising prevalence of diseases affecting animals globally. This includes both livestock and companion animals who face a variety of health challenges due to inadequate sanitation and hygiene in their environments. Veterinary vaccines play a crucial role in preventing infections, reducing the severity of illnesses, and limiting disease transmission, thereby improving overall animal health and welfare.

Another important factor is the steady increase in companion animal ownership, which has heightened demand for preventive veterinary care. In addition, the adoption of innovative vaccine technologies such as DNA and recombinant vaccines is expanding, along with the growth of vaccination initiatives in emerging markets. These developments contribute significantly to the growing acceptance and demand for veterinary vaccines worldwide.

View the full veterinary vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-vaccines-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Understanding Veterinary Vaccines and Their Purpose

Veterinary vaccines are biological products designed to trigger an animal’s immune response against specific diseases. Their main goal is to boost the animal’s immunity, reduce suffering caused by infections, and prevent the spread of diseases within animal populations. Moreover, they play a key role in curbing zoonotic diseases—those transmitted from animals to humans—thereby safeguarding public health.

Rising Animal Disease Burden as a Growth Catalyst

The increasing number of animals affected by multiple diseases simultaneously or sequentially is a significant concern. This disease burden severely impacts animal welfare by causing physical, psychological, and functional damage. Poor living conditions and hygiene in many animal habitats exacerbate this situation. Vaccination helps alleviate this burden by enhancing immune defenses, preventing outbreaks, and improving animals’ quality of life.

For instance, data from July 2025 reveals that the UK Health Security Agency reported 154 confirmed and probable leptospirosis cases in 2024, marking an 11.6% rise from 138 cases in 2023. Leptospirosis is a bacterial zoonotic infection that underscores the urgent need for effective veterinary vaccines to control such diseases. This example highlights how growing disease incidence drives demand for veterinary vaccines.

Regional Leadership in the Veterinary Vaccines Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global veterinary vaccines market, leading in both market size and adoption rates. Asia-Pacific emerged as the second-largest region, showing strong growth potential fueled by expanding livestock farming and increasing awareness of animal health. The veterinary vaccines market report also analyzes other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

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