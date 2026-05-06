Veterinary Point-Of-Care (POC) Hematology Diagnostics Market Report: Analysis of Competitors and Future Outlook

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Point-Of-Care (POC) Hematology Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary point-of-care hematology diagnostics sector is witnessing significant progress as demand for rapid and accurate animal health testing grows. This market is evolving swiftly due to advancements in portable diagnostic tools and increased focus on timely veterinary care. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Veterinary Point-of-Care Hematology Diagnostics Market Size and Expected Growth

The veterinary POC hematology diagnostics market has experienced swift expansion recently, reaching a value of $1.6 billion in 2025. It is projected to climb further to $1.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This rise during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the growing incidence of animal blood disorders, heightened awareness about early diagnosis, limited laboratory access in remote locations, early uptake of veterinary diagnostic devices, and the expanding care for companion animals. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid ascent, expected to reach $2.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9%, driven by technological innovations, increasing demand for quick and precise testing, and broader availability of veterinary point-of-care services.

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Factors Contributing to Market Expansion in Veterinary Point-of-Care Hematology Diagnostics

Innovations in portable hematology analyzers are playing a crucial role in market growth, as these devices offer quick and reliable results directly at the point of care. The veterinary sector’s rising need for swift diagnostics to support effective treatment decisions is encouraging wider adoption. Additionally, the integration of digital reporting systems and cloud-based data management is streamlining veterinary diagnostics, enhancing accuracy and record-keeping. Investments in livestock and companion animal health monitoring are also significantly fueling market expansion.

Key Trends Shaping the Veterinary Point-of-Care Hematology Diagnostics Market

There is a growing preference for point-of-care hematology diagnostics within veterinary clinics, reflecting a shift towards faster evaluation of animal health. This trend is supported by an increased demand for blood analysis tools that deliver immediate results for companion animals. Moreover, the use of consumables like reagents and calibrators for on-site testing is rising, enabling seamless operations in veterinary practices. The development of portable, easy-to-use analyzers further enhances accessibility and convenience, encouraging broader adoption across various settings.

View the full veterinary point-of-care (poc) hematology diagnostics market report:

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Understanding Veterinary Point-of-Care Hematology Diagnostics

Veterinary point-of-care hematology diagnostics involves rapid testing technologies designed for on-site evaluation of animal blood parameters, including red and white blood cell counts, hemoglobin levels, hematocrit, and platelet numbers. These tests are conducted at care locations such as clinics, farms, or animal shelters, providing veterinarians with immediate data. This capability eliminates delays caused by sending samples to external labs and enables timely treatment decisions, ultimately improving outcomes for animal patients.

Rising Pet Ownership as a Major Driver for Veterinary POC Hematology Diagnostics

The increasing number of pet owners is a significant factor pushing the veterinary POC hematology diagnostics market forward. Pet ownership encompasses caring for domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and birds, focusing on their well-being and health. Urbanization has contributed to this trend, as more people living in cities seek companionship and emotional support from pets in confined living environments. Veterinary point-of-care hematology diagnostics supports this growing pet population by offering rapid blood testing that leads to faster diagnoses and better health management for companion animals. For example, in 2024, Shelter Animals Count, a US-based nonprofit, reported over 4.19 million dog and cat adoptions, including roughly 2 million dogs and 2 million cats—a 0.4% increase from the previous year. This steady rise in pet ownership is directly encouraging demand in the diagnostics market.

Geographical Leaders in the Veterinary Point-of-Care Hematology Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care hematology diagnostics market, dominating in terms of market size and adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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