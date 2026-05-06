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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery Systems Market Report 2026: Growth Drivers, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $5.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is attracting increasing attention as advancements in technology and rising pet ownership fuel its expansion. This specialized segment of veterinary oncology is evolving rapidly, offering promising solutions for precise tumor treatment in animals. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping its trajectory.

Market Value and Growth Outlook for Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System

The veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market has experienced significant growth recently and is projected to continue this trend. Starting at $3.28 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $3.69 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This momentum is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer in companion animals, breakthroughs in veterinary oncology, expansion of veterinary specialty hospitals, wider access to advanced imaging technologies, and rising demand for highly precise radiation treatments.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to accelerate further, reaching $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%. Key contributors to this robust growth include the development of cutting-edge radiation delivery systems, integration of artificial intelligence into treatment planning, growth in oncology programs for dogs and cats, heightened investments in veterinary cancer care, and the broadening role of contract research organizations (CROs) focused on animal oncology. Emerging trends also highlight an increased adoption of stereotactic radiosurgery techniques, advancement of minimally invasive therapies, enhanced imaging for targeted tumor treatment, and the expansion of specialized veterinary cancer centers alongside greater awareness of pet cancer treatments.

Download a free sample of the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market report:

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Understanding Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery Systems

A veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system is a type of external radiation therapy designed to accurately position the animal patient while delivering a single, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor. This precise method minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissue and offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional treatments.

Pet Population Growth as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary forces propelling the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is the increasing population of pets. This term refers to domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and other companion species that are cared for within communities. The rise in pet ownership, driven by more households welcoming animals for companionship, directly expands the demand for advanced veterinary care options. These systems provide non-invasive, targeted treatments that improve recovery rates and quality of life for pets with tumors or serious illnesses.

For example, in July 2025, data from the World Animal Foundation (WAF), a US-based animal welfare organization, revealed that 71% of U.S. households now own pets, up from 66% in the 2023–2024 period. This growth in pet ownership is a significant contributor to the expanding veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market.

View the full veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-stereotactic-radiosurgery-system-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Regions Leading and Emerging in Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market. The market report includes analysis across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to maintain its dominance, while other regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are anticipated to exhibit notable growth rates owing to increasing investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of advanced treatment options for pets.

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