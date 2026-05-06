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The Business Research Company's The Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market is projected to grow to a value of US $1.5 billion by 2030.

Expected to grow to $1.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary rehabilitation services sector is gaining significant attention as the demand for specialized animal care continues to rise. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing awareness of animal health and advances in therapeutic treatments. Here's an overview of the market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping this industry.

Rapid Expansion of the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market Size

The veterinary rehabilitation services market has experienced notable growth recently. It is projected to increase from $0.95 billion in 2025 to $1.06 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This expansion during the historical period is linked to a rise in orthopedic and traumatic injuries among animals, an increasing companion animal population, previously limited access to rehabilitation services, more complex veterinary surgeries, and growing awareness of the benefits of physical therapy for pets.

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Future Growth Expectations for the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9%. The anticipated growth is supported by innovations in electrotherapy and laser therapy methods, heightened demand for tailored rehabilitation programs, the growth of hydrotherapy facilities, increased investments in veterinary rehab infrastructure, and a stronger focus on preventive and supportive care for animals. Emerging trends include the adoption of post-surgical rehabilitation protocols, a rising preference for non-invasive pain management, expanded use of hydrotherapy to aid mobility recovery, the establishment of specialized rehabilitation centers, and emphasis on improving long-term mobility and quality of life for animals.

Understanding Veterinary Rehabilitation Services and Their Role

Veterinary rehabilitation services represent a specialized field within veterinary medicine aimed at enhancing animals' physical capabilities, mobility, and overall well-being. Through targeted therapeutic exercises and treatment modalities, these services promote quicker recovery and better long-term health outcomes for pets, ultimately boosting their quality of life.

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Increasing Pet Ownership as a Major Growth Catalyst

The growing number of pet owners is a primary factor driving the veterinary rehabilitation services market forward. Pet ownership involves caring for domestic animals, focusing on their health and welfare. This rise is influenced by shifting societal views that treat pets as family members, greater recognition of the mental and physical health benefits pets provide, and more pet-friendly housing and services becoming available. Veterinary rehabilitation has become an essential part of contemporary pet care, helping owners maintain their pets’ health and activity levels. For instance, in April 2025, the Canadian Animal Health Institute reported that in 2024, Canada housed approximately 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats, with pets present in over half of Canadian households. This growing pet population is expected to continue fueling demand for rehabilitation services.

North America’s Leading Position in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary rehabilitation services market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

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