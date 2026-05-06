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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Expected to Expand at a 12.7% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $1.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "An overview of the veterinary pharmacovigilance market reveals significant growth driven by expanding animal healthcare needs and stricter drug safety regulations. This market is becoming increasingly important as animal health gains more attention worldwide, emphasizing monitoring and managing the safety of veterinary medicines.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market

The veterinary pharmacovigilance market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $1.03 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The historical growth can be linked to factors such as the lack of formal veterinary pharmacovigilance frameworks, a rise in the use of veterinary drugs, increased spending on companion animal healthcare, more frequent reports of adverse drug reactions in animals, and tighter regulatory requirements for drug safety monitoring.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching a valuation of $1.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.7%. This anticipated growth is supported by stronger veterinary drug regulations globally, expanded development of biologics and anti-infectives, a growing trend toward outsourcing pharmacovigilance functions, increasing demand for real-time safety monitoring, and a rising population of both livestock and companion animals. Key market trends during this forecast period include enhanced regulatory scrutiny on veterinary drug safety, wider adoption of outsourced pharmacovigilance services, a sharper focus on post-marketing surveillance, more comprehensive adverse event reporting systems, and greater awareness among veterinarians regarding drug safety.

Understanding Veterinary Pharmacovigilance and Its Role

Veterinary pharmacovigilance involves the science and processes related to detecting, evaluating, and preventing adverse effects or other drug-related issues in animals. This discipline focuses on the ongoing monitoring and assessment of veterinary medicines' safety and efficacy after they have been approved for use. The primary objective is to ensure that the benefits of these medicines outweigh any potential risks, ultimately protecting animal health and welfare while also safeguarding human health and the environment.

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Factors Driving Demand in the Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market

A key force behind the growth of the veterinary pharmacovigilance market is the rising demand for animal health products and medicines. These products, including pet food, medications, and grooming supplies, are seeing increased consumption due to a surge in pet ownership, advancements in veterinary care, and the need to boost livestock productivity.

Moreover, heightened awareness about animal welfare and the growing prevalence of animal diseases are further fueling this demand. Veterinary pharmacovigilance plays a critical role in pet care by ensuring that veterinary medicines remain safe and effective through continuous monitoring of adverse effects and compliance with regulations. For example, in March 2024, Estonia’s national regulatory authority, the Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet), reported a 6.9% growth in the veterinary medicinal products sector in 2023, reaching 18.6 million euros, compared to 17.4 million euros in 2022. This example illustrates how increased demand for animal health products is propelling the veterinary pharmacovigilance market forward.

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Veterinary Pharmacovigilance

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the global veterinary pharmacovigilance market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the market’s development.

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