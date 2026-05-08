NYX Game Awards Announces 2026 Season 1 Winners, Honoring Excellence in Global Game Development

2026 NYX Game Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 NYX Game Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The NYX Game Awards officially announces the winners of Season 1, recognizing achievements in game development, storytelling and technological innovation.

This season’s winners demonstrate the innovation, ambition, and craftsmanship that continue to drive the global gaming industry forward.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Game Awards officially announces the winners of its 2026 Season 1 competition, recognizing outstanding achievements in game development, design, storytelling, and technological innovation across the global gaming industry. This season welcomed hundreds of entries from developers, studios, publishers, and creative teams worldwide, reflecting the continued evolution of interactive entertainment across platforms and creative disciplines.

Featured Winners of Season 1

This season’s winners reflect the diversity and creativity shaping today’s gaming industry, from ambitious AAA productions to highly inventive independent titles. Among the many distinguished winners recognized this season are: Nexon, PikPok, Layer, Netease Games, Raw Fury, AviaGames, Inc., 505 Pulse, and many more, representing remarkable games and developers honored in this season’s competition.

These developers and studios are represented across United States, Italy, New Zealand, Belgium, United Kingdom, China, Canada, France, and many more. Through multiple platforms and genres, the winning entries demonstrate excellence in gameplay design, artistic direction, narrative development, and technical innovation.

For the full list of game award winners, visit the official NYX Game Awards website: https://nyxgameawards.com/winner.php.

“Behind every exceptional game is a team that dares to push creative and technical limits,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The NYX Game Awards exists to recognize those creators who elevate the industry to new heights. This season’s winners demonstrate the innovation, ambition, and craftsmanship that continue to drive the global gaming industry forward.”

Evaluation Criteria

Entries were evaluated based on their creative vision, execution, and overall impact within the gaming landscape through a merit-based process. The judging process considered a range of factors including originality of concept, clarity of creative direction, visual design, innovation in execution, and overall effectiveness in delivering a compelling player or audience experience. Through this evaluation process, the NYX Game Awards recognizes games that successfully blends creativity, design excellence, and functional innovation.

Season 2 Now Open for Entries

Following the announcement of the winners from Season 1, the second season is now open for submissions, welcoming developers, studios, publishers, and creative teams from around the world to participate.

Early submissions are now being accepted, with the Early Bird reduced rates available until June 3. The competition will continue to accept submissions before concluding with the Final Extension Deadline on September 9.

Further details on categories, eligibility, and submission guidelines are available on the official website: https://nyxgameawards.com/.

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards recognizes exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical excellence within the global gaming industry. Open to both independent creators and major studios, the competition celebrates achievements across all areas of game development, honoring the individuals and teams who continue to redefine interactive entertainment.

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