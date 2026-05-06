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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Parasiticides Market: Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Trends, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $20.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the growth and dynamics of the veterinary parasiticides market provides valuable insight into how animal health care is evolving globally. This sector is gaining momentum due to various factors, including rising pet ownership and advancements in veterinary treatments, which are shaping its future trajectory.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Veterinary Parasiticides Market

The veterinary parasiticides market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $15.53 billion in 2025 to $16.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This historical growth is largely driven by the widespread prevalence of parasitic infections in livestock, extensive use of conventional deworming agents, growth in commercial animal farming, increased veterinary prescriptions for parasite management, and the availability of fundamental oral and injectable parasiticides.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its robust growth trajectory, reaching $20.22 billion by 2030 at the same CAGR of 5.4%. Key factors fueling this forecast include the rise in pet ownership, enhanced awareness about zoonotic parasite risks, expansion of preventive veterinary healthcare services, innovation in parasiticide formulations, and the growth of veterinary clinic networks. Emerging trends during this period highlight increased demand for broad-spectrum parasiticides, wider adoption of combination and endectocide products, a stronger focus on preventive parasite control programs, greater attention on companion animal parasite management, and the growing use of long-acting and sustained-release treatments.

What Veterinary Parasiticides Are and Their Role in Animal Health

Veterinary parasiticides encompass a category of medications designed to eliminate parasites by targeting and inhibiting acetylcholinesterase activity. These products are used to treat a wide range of animals such as pets and livestock, protecting them from diseases caused by helminths, amoebae, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, protozoa, and other parasites. Their application plays a critical role in improving overall animal health and wellbeing.

View the full veterinary parasiticides market report:

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Pet Adoption as a Key Driver for the Veterinary Parasiticides Market

The increasing rate of pet adoption worldwide is expected to significantly support the growth of the veterinary parasiticides market moving forward. Pet adoption involves providing a permanent, caring home to domestic animals, often sourced from shelters, rescue groups, or previous owners. Owners who adopt pets tend to be more responsible and health-conscious, which leads to a greater need for parasiticides to protect animals from common parasites and ensure their health. Additionally, many shelters and rescue organizations offer initial parasite prevention treatments, which further encourage the use of parasiticides. For example, in April 2025, the Canadian Animal Health Institute reported that Canada had about 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats living in over half of Canadian households in 2024. This widespread pet ownership is a significant factor driving market growth.

Regional Overview of the Veterinary Parasiticides Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share within the veterinary parasiticides sector. The Asia-Pacific region ranked as the second-largest market during this period. The comprehensive market analysis also takes into account other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional dynamics.

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