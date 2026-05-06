Dr. Arun Swaminathan and Dr. Vijaya Kolachalama of SSM Health Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

Dr. Arun Swaminathan Dr. Vijaya Kolachalama

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When medicine and technology join forces, lives change for the better. Dr. Arun Swaminathan, MD, a noted neurologist specializing in epilepsy and seizures, and Dr. Vijaya B. Kolachalama, PhD, FAHA, an associate professor and data science expert at Boston University, are co-piloting a new era in patient care and research. Their collaborations are opening fresh avenues to diagnose and treat neurological conditions with greater accuracy and insight.

A Lifelong Commitment to Medicine

Dr. Arun Swaminathan’s passion for medicine began early. As he puts it, “I’ve always wanted to be a doctor since I was a very young kid.” His journey has since led him to specialize as a neurologist, with a primary focus on epilepsy and seizure disorders. Yet, Dr. Swaminathan’s interests span far beyond just one corner of neurology. He treats a wide range of neurological conditions and is deeply involved in research targeting some of the most challenging brain disorders, including dementia.

Seizure disorders are common and complex. According to Dr. Swaminathan, about 10% of people will experience at least one seizure in their lifetime, with approximately 3-4% developing epilepsy. “We see seizures at all ages,” he explains, “from young children to the elderly.” His research is dedicated to better diagnosing different types of seizures, identifying their origins in the brain, and creating more effective treatment options. These range from medications and ketogenic diets to advanced neural devices and even surgical interventions.

Exploring the Links Between Seizures and Dementia

One notable area of Dr. Swaminathan’s work examines the connections between uncontrolled seizures and heightened dementia risk. “For patients whose seizures aren’t well controlled,” he explains, “the resulting brain damage can increase the likelihood of developing neuro-degenerative conditions like dementia.” The relationship also goes the other way: Patients with dementia who have never experienced seizures may develop them as their disease advances. This clinical need for better understanding and care led Dr. Swaminathan to join forces with Dr. Kolachalama.

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Better Patient Outcomes

Dr. Vijaya B. Kolachalama, PhD, FAHA, is an associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. His lab stands at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data science, and medical research. Dr. Kolachalama’s expertise centers on creating AI-driven tools to assist clinicians when diagnosing and treating complex diseases such as dementia.

“Our mission is to create methods to fit science and not make science that fits methods,” explains Dr. Kolachalama. He and his team collect and analyze clinical and imaging data, ensuring that their AI systems adapt to the scientific questions at hand, not the other way around. Their work is not about confirming preconceived notions, but about letting the data guide new discoveries.

The collaboration between Dr. Swaminathan and Dr. Kolachalama brings clinical expertise and computational power together. Together, they are developing artificial intelligence solutions that analyze clinical findings, brain imaging, lab results, and cognitive tests to help clinicians reach clearer diagnoses of dementia subtypes and recommend personalized treatment plans. Dr. Swaminathan emphasizes, “We always keep a human expert in the loop. AI provides insight, but decisions require a clinician’s judgment.”

Addressing the Myths and Realities in Neurology

Dr. Swaminathan also spends time dispelling misconceptions around brain health. For example, he clarifies that while the brain contains cholesterol, it is not accurate to say the brain is “mostly made of cholesterol.” He also addresses debates circulating on social media about cholesterol-lowering medications and dementia risk. “Most evidence points to better detection and earlier diagnosis, rather than medications causing dementia,” he shares.

On the topic of AI, both doctors are measured in their optimism. Dr. Swaminathan believes AI is a valuable tool for professionals. Yet he cautions about over reliance and the risks of using AI-generated information uncritically. He explains, “AI systems can sometimes confabulate’ answers when they lack specific data. That’s why ongoing research, like ours, is so important. We need to make AI more reliable and transparent.”

Nutrition, Treatment, and the Future of Care

Beyond technology, Dr. Swaminathan also investigates non-pharmacologic treatments such as the ketogenic diet for seizure management. Originally developed in the 1930s, this diet has shown effectiveness in controlling severe seizures, especially among patients who do not respond well to conventional medications. “It requires careful monitoring and partnership with nutrition experts, but for some patients, a ketogenic diet can make a significant difference,” he notes.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, both Dr. Swaminathan and Dr. Kolachalama see continuous innovation on the horizon. They plan to refine their AI technologies, expand research into neurological conditions, and introduce new treatment modalities for epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia.

About Dr. Arun Swaminathan and Dr. Vijaya B. Kolachalama

Dr. Swaminathan, recently honored by the Global Directory of Who’s Who for his excellence in epilepsy and neurological research, is recognized for his dedication to advancing patient care and research. Dr. Kolachalama is known for his leadership in AI and computational methods in medicine, and his lab’s commitment to unbiased, data-driven science. Together, the two leaders are working together on a new wave in neurology, where clinical skill and artificial intelligence work hand-in-hand for better brain health.

Close Up Radio recently featured Arun Swaminathan, MD and Vijaya Kolachalama, PhD of SSM Health, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 4th at 5pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-arun-swaminathan-and-dr/id1785721253?i=1000766239812

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-arun-swaminathan-and-dr-vijaya-kolachalama-of-ssm-health-332634633

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1uUadVaCd2BFWS20ej7x4g

For more information about Arun Swaminathan, MD and Vijaya Kolachalama, PhD, please visit https://globalwwonline.com/site/press-release-detail/Global%20Directory%20of%20Who%E2%80%99s%20Who%20Honors%20Dr.%20Arun%20Swaminathan%20for%20Excellence%20in%20Epilepsy%20and%20Neurological%20Research/diane-m-nitta-md/4095/Health%20Services/user/44709#/ and https://www.bumc.bu.edu/camed/profile/vijaya-kolachalama/

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