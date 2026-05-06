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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market Drivers 2026-2030: Analysis of Regional Trends and Market Size

Expected to grow to $5.99 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary orthopedic medicine sector has recently experienced considerable growth, driven by a rising demand for specialized animal care. As awareness about pet health increases and innovative treatments develop, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional insights shaping the future of veterinary orthopedic medicine.

Projected Expansion of the Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market

The veterinary orthopedic medicine market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is anticipated to rise from $4.03 billion in 2025 to $4.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is linked to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis and joint disorders, an increasing population of companion animals, limited access to advanced orthopedic treatments in earlier years, growing participation in equine and canine sports, and the expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics.

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Future Growth Expectations for the Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum, reaching $5.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. This forecasted expansion is supported by advancements in platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies, greater use of viscosupplements and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), adoption of cutting-edge surgical techniques, heightened investment in veterinary orthopedic research, and increased focus on improving animal mobility and life quality. Key trends shaping the market include a rise in musculoskeletal disorders among animals, broader use of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in biologics and stem cell treatments, expansion of rehabilitation and physiotherapy services, and an emphasis on pain management and post-operative recovery.

Understanding Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine and Its Scope

Veterinary orthopedic medicine is a specialized discipline dedicated to diagnosing, managing, and preventing musculoskeletal problems in animals. It covers a wide range of conditions such as fractures, arthritis, congenital deformities, and soft tissue injuries. Treatments in this field include surgical procedures, physical therapies, and rehabilitation efforts aimed at restoring mobility and functionality in affected animals.

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Factors Propelling the Growth of the Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market

A significant driver behind the market’s growth is the rising incidence of orthopedic diseases among pets, especially dogs and cats. These conditions affect the musculoskeletal system and are influenced by factors like breed predispositions, increasing obesity rates, and environmental issues such as lack of exercise and poor nutrition. Veterinary orthopedic medicine plays a vital role in managing these diseases by alleviating pain, improving mobility, and enhancing overall well-being.

Widespread Prevalence of Pet Orthopedic Diseases Highlighting Market Need

For example, a July 2024 report by the Morris Animal Foundation, a US nonprofit organization, revealed that over 14 million adult dogs in the United States suffer from osteoarthritis. Additionally, data shows that about 90% of cats over 12 years old display radiographic evidence of osteoarthritis. This high prevalence among aging pets underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and advancement in treatment options, further driving the demand in veterinary orthopedic medicine.

Regional Overview of the Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market

In terms of geography, North America stood as the largest market for veterinary orthopedic medicine in 2025. The market report also examines key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and growth opportunities.

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