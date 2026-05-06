The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow to USD 1.1 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%

Expected to grow to $1.11 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary molecular diagnostics sector is gaining significant attention as advances in technology and increasing disease prevalence are driving demand. This market plays a crucial role in improving animal health by enabling precise detection of diseases at the molecular level. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for this specialized field.

Projected Size and Growth Trajectory of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

The veterinary molecular diagnostics market has exhibited robust growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $0.77 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This historical growth has been fueled by a rise in infectious and genetic diseases among animals, advancements in molecular biology technologies, expanding populations of companion and livestock animals, greater veterinary awareness, and widespread use of traditional molecular diagnostic kits.

Download a free sample of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20687&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. The forecast period’s expansion is linked to growing demand for quick and precise molecular diagnostic tools, broader adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-throughput platforms, growth in veterinary genomics, integration of AI-based diagnostic analyses, and a heightened focus on preventive veterinary care through molecular testing. Notable trends during this time will include the expansion of PCR and RT-PCR diagnostics, increased use of multiplex diagnostic kits for infectious diseases, incorporation of molecular diagnostics into routine veterinary practices, and advances in automated, high-throughput testing solutions.

Understanding Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics and Its Applications

Veterinary molecular diagnostics involves using molecular biology methods to detect and diagnose diseases in animals at the genetic or molecular level. These tests identify specific pathogens—such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites—as well as genetic mutations or biomarkers that signal disease presence. This information aids veterinarians in making accurate diagnoses and devising effective treatment strategies.

View the full veterinary molecular diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Primary Driver Behind Growth in Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics

One of the most significant factors propelling the veterinary molecular diagnostics market forward is the widespread prevalence of zoonotic diseases. These illnesses are infectious conditions that can transfer between animals and humans, caused by various pathogens including bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. Examples of such diseases include rabies, Lyme disease, salmonellosis, and toxoplasmosis. The ongoing prevalence of zoonoses is influenced by factors like deforestation, wildlife exploitation, intensive farming practices, biodiversity loss, and increased human mobility.

The ability of veterinary molecular diagnostics to detect zoonotic infections early in animals is crucial for preventing their transmission to humans. These diagnostic tools also enable more effective management of diseases through rapid and accurate pathogen identification. For instance, in December 2025, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that in 2024 there was a continued rise in human cases of notable zoonotic diseases across Europe, including 168,396 cases of campylobacteriosis and 79,703 cases of salmonellosis. This data highlights the sustained impact of zoonotic diseases, underscoring their role in driving demand within the veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Leading Regional Markets in Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis broadly covers several geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-vaccines-global-market-report

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-parasiticides-global-market-report

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-antibiotics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.