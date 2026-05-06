Katherine Flechaus LCSW of Aligned Core Life Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decades in the mental health field have taught Katherine Flechaus one simple truth: Not everyone seeking personal growth needs therapy, but everyone deserves a space to challenge damaging beliefs. After more than thirty years as a licensed mental health therapist, Flechaus is bringing her expertise to a wider audience with Aligned Core Life Coaching, a practice dedicated to helping women uncover and shift the deep-seated beliefs that drive over giving, guilt, and people-pleasing.

Flechaus entered private practice after a career covering traditional clinic work, healthcare, and chronic care. What she noticed was a profound gap. “A lot of women come to me not because they need clinical intervention, but because they want more satisfaction and less self-doubt in their lives,” she explains. This observation sparked her transition into coaching, merging her clinical background with a neuroscience-based approach to personal change.

Programming Brains for Positivity, Not Perfectionism

“Manifesting isn’t magic, it’s neuroscience,” says Flechaus, who trains her clients to actively reprogram their thinking patterns. “Our brains are conditioned by repetition. If you spend years ruminating on the negative, your mind naturally searches for problems. If you start practicing gratitude or affirmations, you’re retraining your brain to notice the good.” Flechaus is quick to point out that simple positive thinking is not enough. “Affirmations only work once you understand and confront the beliefs that make you doubt yourself in the first place. Otherwise, you’re just repeating words you don’t believe, which can actually reinforce impostor syndrome.”

Her coaching goes far deeper than surface-level advice. “Behaviors like people-pleasing or over giving are symptoms. Underneath, there are thoughts. And under those thoughts are beliefs, and beliefs are driving behavior. That’s what I help clients uncover.” Drawing on her experience in therapy, Flechaus works with women to discover where beliefs like ‘I must take care of everyone’ or ‘If I set boundaries, I’m selfish’ originated. Turns out, they often come from childhood messages, religion, or societal expectations.

Real Support for Women Who Do Too Much

Flechaus is passionate about guiding women to finally drop the guilt around “doing it all.” As she notes, “Women are still expected to juggle careers, motherhood, and care giving, often at the expense of their own health and joy. We have to deprogram this idea that it’s selfish to rest or say no.” She points out that motherhood is frequently undervalued simply because it isn’t tied to a paycheck. “My own mother went back to work after raising six kids. She used to remind me, ‘You have a whole lifetime to work.’ We need to respect all the ways women contribute, paid or unpaid.”

Her methods are tailored to each client, recognizing that one size does not fit all. Some resonate with manifesting or prayer; others benefit from practical boundary-setting exercises, meditation, or even running as a form of processing. “If you’ve held a belief running your life for 40 years, it won’t disappear overnight. But with the right support, you can build a resiliency plan that actually works for you,” she says.

What Makes Aligned Core Life Coaching Stand Out

Unlike many coaches, Flechaus brings both deep clinical training and a fresh, practical perspective. She doesn’t just tell clients to “fake it till you make it” or throw affirmations at them without context. Instead, she leverages proprietary techniques to help clients spot their core beliefs and then works with them to develop strategies that address those beliefs at the root.

She’s seen firsthand how social conditioning, outdated religious teachings, and societal messages distort women’s sense of self-worth. By helping clients recognize these patterns, Flechaus makes real change sustainable rather than temporary.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

With her first full year of coaching underway in May, Flechaus is focused on reaching more women who are tired of feeling not-enough. “There’s still a lot of confusion out there about what coaching can offer, especially for women who have always put others first. My practice is about helping them realize their worth is not tied to over giving.”

Flechaus is also committed to maintaining clear boundaries between mental health therapy and coaching, always ensuring clients get the right level of support for their needs. “I want women to know: You are not broken. You’ve just been conditioned to believe that you are.”

About Aligned Core Life Coaching

Founded by Katherine Flechaus, a licensed clinical social worker with 30 plus years of experience, Aligned Core Life Coaching helps women untangle self-defeating beliefs and find realistic strategies for thriving at home and at work. The practice combines neuroscience, practical exercises, and compassionate support to deliver results that don’t fade with the next trend.

Close Up Radio recently featured Katherine Flechaus, LCSW and founder of Aligned Core Life Coaching, in an interview with Jim masters on Monday May 4th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-katherine-flechaus-lcsw-of/id1785721253?i=1000766238810

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-katherine-flechaus-lcsw-of-aligned-core-life-coaching-332634634

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3qPw6Kb1LoOUPQOPOuAlod

For more information about Katherine Flechaus, please visit https://www.alignedcorelifecoaching.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.