Behavidence Launches Clinical Partnership Program to Advance Mental Health RTM with Passive Digital Biomarkers

Mental Health Digital Biomakrer in use by a clinician Behavidence Mental Wellness App

Behavidence launches a clinical partnership program using passive smartphone biomarkers to help clinicians continuously monitor mental health between visits.

Behavioral health has long lacked the equivalent of ‘vital signs’ that can be measured continuously and objectively” — Roy Cohen, CEO, Behavidence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavidence today announced the launch of a new clinical partnership program with behavioral health providers, focused on advancing the use of continuous, passive behavioral data in mental health care.The initiative comes at a time when clinicians are facing growing demand for mental health services, while relying largely on intermittent self-reported assessments and in-session observations to guide care. This gap between visits often leaves changes in patient condition undetected until symptoms escalate.Behavidence addresses this challenge by introducing daily, objective behavioral insights derived passively from smartphone usage patterns, without accessing personal content or requiring active patient input. These signals are translated into clinically meaningful indicators across domains such as mood, anxiety, stress, and attention, enabling a more continuous view of patient status.The technology has been validated across multiple clinical studies and is already in use with large healthcare organizations, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where it was recognized as one of a limited number of AI systems classified as trustworthy for clinical use.“Behavioral health has long lacked the equivalent of ‘vital signs’ that can be measured continuously and objectively,” said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence and a neuroscientist. “By turning everyday digital behavior into validated clinical signals, we’re giving clinicians a new layer of insight that can fundamentally change how care is delivered between visits.”Enhancing Clinical Decision-Making and Continuity of CareThrough continuous monitoring, clinicians can:Identify early signs of deterioration or improvementBetter understand patient-specific triggers and patternsSupport more timely and personalized interventionsReduce reliance on retrospective self-reportingThe platform also integrates structured assessments such as PHQ-9 and GAD-7, allowing clinicians to contextualize subjective reports alongside objective behavioral trends.Aligning with Emerging Care ModelsAs healthcare systems increasingly shift toward longitudinal, data-informed care models, continuous behavioral monitoring is becoming a key enabler. Platforms like Behavidence can support clinicians in maintaining consistent patient engagement and documentation over time, aligning with frameworks such as CPT Code 98980 for remote therapeutic monitoring.About BehavidenceBehavidence is a digital health company developing clinically validated behavioral biomarkers for mental health. Using passive data from smartphone interactions, the platform generates daily insights into key mental health domains, enabling continuous, objective monitoring at scale. Behavidence is used by healthcare organizations globally and supports clinicians in delivering more proactive, personalized care.Importantly, this alignment is achieved without introducing additional burden on patients or clinical teams, as data collection is fully passive and integrated into existing workflows.Clinical Partnership ProgramBehavidence is now collaborating with a select group of clinical partners to further evaluate how continuous behavioral data can be effectively incorporated into routine care. The program focuses on:Integrating passive monitoring into clinical workflowsUnderstanding its impact on clinical decision-makingEvaluating operational efficiency and patient engagementSupporting scalable, compliant care modelsParticipating clinics will work closely with the Behavidence team to refine best practices and contribute to the development of next-generation mental health infrastructure.Clinicians who wish to participate in this design partnership program can contact Director of Business Development, Femke van Ostaden, femke@behavidence.com

Using Behavidence Care in Clinics

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