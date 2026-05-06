The Veterinary Medicine Market is projected to grow to USD 47.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a 7.6% CAGR.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary medicine sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by various factors related to animal health and care. As the market evolves, it is poised to experience further growth, shaped by technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends that define this vital industry.

Steady Growth and Market Size in Veterinary Medicine

The veterinary medicine market has seen robust growth over the past several years. From $33.21 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $35.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This rise during the historical period is largely due to expanding livestock populations, a surge in pet ownership, an uptick in animal disease cases, broader availability of veterinary hospitals and clinics, and supportive government policies promoting animal health.

Download a free sample of the veterinary medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8027&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, this market is forecasted to maintain strong momentum, reaching $47.94 billion by 2030, with the same steady CAGR of 7.6%. Factors fueling this anticipated expansion include breakthroughs in veterinary biotechnology, growing usage of digital veterinary tools, heightened demand for animal vaccines, increased spending on companion animal healthcare, and the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing for animals. Key market trends expected during this period include a stronger focus on controlling zoonotic diseases, greater emphasis on preventive care, rising awareness around animal welfare, growth in tele-veterinary services, and the adoption of evidence-based veterinary practices.

Understanding Veterinary Medicine’s Role

Veterinary medicine encompasses the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases in animals. Its scope spans maintaining the health and welfare of pets, livestock, and wildlife alike. Beyond individual animal care, it also plays a crucial public health role by managing zoonotic diseases—those that can be transmitted between animals and humans—thereby safeguarding broader communities.

View the full veterinary medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medicine-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Is Driving the Veterinary Medicine Market Forward?

A major factor propelling the veterinary medicine market is the increasing number of pet owners worldwide. These individuals, who own or adopt pets, are more committed than ever to ensuring their animals’ health and well-being. The emotional and companionship benefits pets provide have encouraged more people to bring animals into their homes, which in turn drives demand for veterinary care services. Veterinary medicine supports pet owners by offering prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options to keep their pets healthy and prolong their lives.

To illustrate this growth, in 2023, the US-based organization Shelter Animals Count reported a rise of 109,000 dog adoptions compared to the previous year. Despite this increase, the total number of dogs adopted in 2023 was still nearly 108,000 fewer than in earlier years. Nevertheless, the expanding population of pet owners remains a key growth contributor to the veterinary medicine market.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Areas in Veterinary Medicine

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary medicine market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The veterinary medicine market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Medicine Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Healthcare Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-market

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-services-global-market-report

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.